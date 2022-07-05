ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bette Midler called transphobic after saying women being ‘erased’

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41i8a7_0gVaNNgw00

(NEXSTAR) — Veteran actor and singer Bette Midler is facing backlash Tuesday after a July 4 tweet in support of women’s rights was criticized as being transphobic.

Midler’s tweet read: “WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name! They don’t call us “women” anymore; they call us “birthing people” or “menstruators”, and even “people with vaginas”! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!”

‘Try breastfeeding!’: Bette Midler slammed for comments on formula shortage

Some of the phrases Midler refers to are typically used to include trans or non-binary individuals in conversations about pregnancy and abortion. The American Civil Liberties Union recently explained: “The more expansive and more accurate answer is anyone who can become pregnant needs to be able to get an abortion if they need or want one, including many cisgender women, some non-binary people, some intersex people, some Two Spirit people, and some trans men.”

Midler, 76, is a vocal critic of conservative politicians, particularly former President Donald Trump . Recently, the Tony Award winner has advocated for increased firearm regulation. The “Hocus Pocus 2” star’s current Twitter bio reads, sarcastically: “WE LOVE OUR GUNS MORE THAN OUR CHILDREN, OUR FAMILIES, OUR FRIENDS, OUR NATION AND OUR WORLD. WITHOUT OUR GUNS WE ARE NOTHING.”

Writer Roxane Gay , author of “Bad Feminist,” responded to Midler, saying: “No one is trying to erase women with inclusive language about people who need abortion care. No one is calling you anything but what you prefer. You should extend that courtesy in return.”

Midler’s comments came as a surprise for some, as the star has been a fervent supporter of the gay community, particularly gay men. Some of Midler’s earliest performance days were inside New York City gay bathhouses and through her decadeslong career has been widely regarded as a “ gay icon .”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Midler had not followed up the controversial tweet.

Meanwhile, Midler isn’t the only musician facing flak on Tuesday. On Monday, Grammy-winning R&B/soul singer Macy Gray , best known for her 1999 hit “I Try,” appeared on Fox Nation’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored,” and the topic of trans athletes arose.

Police believe suspect planned Highland Park shooting for ‘several weeks’

“I will say this and everyone’s gonna hate me but as a woman, just because you go change your (body) parts, doesn’t make you a woman, sorry,” Gray told Morgan. “… Being a little girl is a whole epic book, you know? And you can’t have that just because you want to be a woman… I don’t think you should be labeled transphobic just because you don’t agree.”

Both Midler and Gray have been accused of being “TERFs,” an acronym meaning “trans-exclusionary radical feminist” — or a woman who doesn’t consider trans women women.

Gray’s comments were applauded by “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling, whose controversial views on transgender rights have their own Wikipedia subsection . On Tuesday, Rowling tweeted : “Today feels like a good day to ensure I’ve bought @MacyGraysLife’s entire back catalogue.”

Conversations over transgender issues have intensified over the past year, as several state governments enacted laws affecting LGBTQ+ rights , including Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law , which makes it a crime to refer to or discuss gender identity or sexual orientation in kindergarten through third grade classrooms.

The bill went into affect on July 1.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Tioga Borough police officer withdraws application two days after swearing in

TIOGA BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – Less than two days after being sworn in as the sole police officer for Tioga Borough, prompting demonstrations and a firestorm of controversy, Timothy Loehmann has withdrawn his application, according to the District Attorney and Borough Council President. Council President Steve Hazlett and Tioga County District Attorney’s Office confirmed in […]
CLEVELAND, OH
EW.com

Macy Gray accused of transphobia after saying surgery 'doesn't make you a woman'

Grammy-winning "I Try" singer-songwriter Macy Gray has drawn criticism for her remarks about the trans community. In a Monday evening interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored's namesake host, the 54-year-old performer discussed the "confusing" state of gender identity — specifically referencing "the whole he, she, they" pronoun usage. Though she said she shared Morgan's stance on supporting trans rights for "fairness and equality," she also agreed with his view that trans women "born to obvious superior physical bodies" should be prohibited from competing against cis women in sports.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roxane Gay
Person
Macy Gray
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Donald Trump
Upworthy

Megan Rapinoe fiercely defends trans inclusion in sport: 'Lives are at risk'

Earlier this month, FINA, swimming's international governing body, voted to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women's races if they had gone through any part of the process of male puberty. Governing bodies of other sports have hinted that they may follow suit. In light of this, the U.S. women's national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe fervently defended transgender inclusion in sport. In an interview with TIME magazine, she categorically expressed her dissent against bills that restrict trans individuals' participation in sports, especially because such legislation could be the difference between life and death. Rapinoe particularly discussed how transphobic legislation hurts young people, INSIDER reports.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Gay Women#Trans People#Trans Men#Transphobic#Racism
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
OHIO STATE
TMZ.com

Bette Midler Invokes Trans Argument to Speak on Abortion, Women's Right

5:45 PM PT -- Macy Gray appears to concur with Bette. While talking to Piers Morgan, she expressed similar views ... albeit not necessarily in the context of abortion. It appears the convo was more broad about trans people in general -- and on the front, Macy says ... "Just because you go change your parts, (that) doesn't make you a woman."
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy