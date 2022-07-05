ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Sale could be back with Red Sox after Worcester start

 2 days ago
Wednesday will be a big day at Fenway with Brayan Bello making his MLB debut, but the focus will also be on Worcester. Chris Sale will make his first Triple-A start of his rehab process. If all goes well, this could also be Sale’s final rehab outing.

On Tuesday, Alex Cora said on MLB Network Radio that Sale could return as early as next week. The next step for Sale will depend on how his arm responds on Thursday. If all checks out, he’ll rejoin Boston.

But even with this development, the Red Sox will still need help with their starting rotation. Rich Hill is on the injured list, and Cora also revealed Tuesday Michael Wacha will miss another start because of his tired arm. Still, Cora thinks Wacha won’t need to hit the injured list.

