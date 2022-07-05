ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Former Shockers signed on for NBA Summer League

By KFH Staff
KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k9s1e_0gVaLGaH00
Photo credit Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A trio of Wichita State men’s basketball alumni are set to take part in the 2022 NBA Summer League, July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

Tyson Etienne (2019-22) will make his professional debut with the Atlanta Hawks, while Jaime Echenique (2018-20) and Markis McDuffie (2015-19) showcase their skills with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, respectively.

The NBA Summer League's abbreviated exhibition schedule serves as a training ground for young professionals and gives executives an opportunity to evaluate their own players, as well as potential free agent pickups, in a competitive environment.

Teams are each guaranteed four preliminary round games between July 7-15 and a fifth placement round contest on either July 16 or 17. All games from Las Vegas will air on NBA TV or the ESPN Family of Networks.

McDuffie and the Suns take the court for the first time Friday night (9 p.m. CT) on ESPN2. Echenique’s Wizards tip off Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2), followed by Etienne’s Hawks (6:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV).

Complete schedules for each of the three teams are listed below.

Etienne will be the 17th different Shocker to take part in an NBA Summer League. WSU has had at least one representative in each of the last 10 sessions, going back to 2012.

Since 2013, seven Shocker alumni have made their NBA regular season debuts, most recently Echenique, who parlayed a successful 2021 summer stint with the Wizards into a training camp invite, a G-League contract and eventually a mid-season call-up. On Dec. 30, 2021, he became the first Colombian ever to appear in an NBA regular season game.

McDuffie is making his second NBA Summer League appearance after a 2019 stint with the Indiana Pacers. He spent the 2021-22 season in Italy and is signed on to compete later this month with WSU’s alumni squad, the AfterShocks, in the TBT Wichita Regional.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULES

Echenique // Wizards:

Saturday, July 9 – vs. Pistons (5 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Sunday, July 10 – vs. Suns (4:30 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Wednesday, July 13 – vs. Pelicans (5 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Friday, July 15 – vs. Pacers (8 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Saturday, July 16 or Sunday, July 17 – Opponent TBD

Etienne // Hawks:

Saturday, July 9 – vs. Jazz (6:30 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Monday, July 11 – vs. Pelicans (5 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Tuesday, July 12 – vs. Heat (6 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Thursday, July 14 – vs. Spurs (2 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Saturday, July 16 or Sunday, July 17 – Opponent TBD

McDuffie // Suns:

Friday, July 8 – vs. Lakers (9 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Sunday, July 10 – vs. Wizards (4:30 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Tuesday, July 12 – vs. Mavericks (9 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Friday, July 15 – vs. Kings (7 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Saturday, July 16 or Sunday, July 17 – Opponent TBD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Atlanta, KS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Wichita, KS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Timberwolves forward takes shot at team after trade

It is a cold world out there, and Jarred Vanderbilt appears to need a coat. The 23-year-old forward Vanderbilt was involved in a trade earlier this month between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Utah Jazz. Vanderbilt went to the Jazz along with teammates Patrick Beverley, Leonardo Bolmaro, and Malik Beasley in exchange for All-Star center Rudy Gobert.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Summer League#Nba Tv#Espn2#Basketball#Sports#The Atlanta Hawks#The Washington Wizards#Phoenix Suns#The Nba Summer League#Echenique S Wizards#Wsu
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Has More Wins, Points, Assists, Rebounds, Steals, And Blocks In Playoffs Than The New Orleans Pelicans: “152 Wins More Than Pelicans Is Insane"

LeBron James is an insane player. Entering the 20th season of his career very soon, James is still regarded as one of the best players in the league. Moreover, apart from his stint with the Lakers, LeBron has been extremely successful in the playoffs. Well, despite not being that successful...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Rare Video Of Michael Jordan And Dominique Wilkins Playing Against Each Other In A Pick-Up Game In St. Louis In 1986

Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins were two of the most exciting stars the 80s and the 90s had to offer. Their battle in the dunk contest remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of the league. They both entered the league in the early 80s and had many epic battles against one another when MJ was with the Bulls and Wilkins was with the Hawks.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Predicting Atlanta Hawks Summer League Rotation

Upon reviewing the roster, fans will quickly realize there are not many traditional post players on the Hawks summer league squad. Hopefully, the small-ball roster matched with Nick Van Exel's coaching will result in a fun and fast-paced brand of basketball. Predicting a team's summer league rotation is often a fool's errand, but below are our initial thoughts on a potential rotation for the Hawks in Las Vegas.
ATLANTA, GA
Hypebae

Skylar Diggins-Smith Teases PUMA Collab

During last week’s Phoenix Mercury v. Indiana Fever matchup, six-time WNBA All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith teased her upcoming partnership with PUMA both on and off the court. The basketball star styled a cobranded full length jersey dress with a snap-trimmed slit as her tunnel fit, with her jersey number “4” on prominent display in the design. On the court, she laced up her TRC Blaze Court Sky sneakers, arriving in a summer-ready magenta pink and orange colorway.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Gary Payton II Sends A Message To His Doubters After He Left The Warriors: “Simply Did It Because They Said It Couldn't Be Done, Then I Went Beyond”

Gary Payton II has seen his whole world change in a matter of a year. Just last offseason, the Golden State Warriors had waived him and he was considering joining the team as a video coordinator as he wasn't getting a roster spot anywhere. Thankfully for Payton, it didn't come to that as the team claimed him off waivers before the season started.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Collin Sexton has ‘no market’

Things may not be looking as bright as Collin Sexton had hoped. The Cavaliers guard is a restricted free agent and could end up returning to Cleveland. But the amount he will sign for is in question, and the Cavs seem to have a leg up in the situation. Cleveland.com’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Kennedy Chandler Delivers Sound Summer League Debut With Memphis

VFL Kennedy Chandler made his NBA Summer League debut on Tuesday night with the Memphis Grizzlies. Chandler and his hometown team were victorious in their first game of the summer, defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 103-99. In the game, Chandler started and played 23 minutes, posting 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4...
MEMPHIS, TN
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
515
Followers
1K+
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

Comments / 0

Community Policy