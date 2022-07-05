Former Shockers signed on for NBA Summer League

Photo credit Ethan Miller/Getty Images

A trio of Wichita State men’s basketball alumni are set to take part in the 2022 NBA Summer League, July 7-17 in Las Vegas.

Tyson Etienne (2019-22) will make his professional debut with the Atlanta Hawks, while Jaime Echenique (2018-20) and Markis McDuffie (2015-19) showcase their skills with the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, respectively.

The NBA Summer League's abbreviated exhibition schedule serves as a training ground for young professionals and gives executives an opportunity to evaluate their own players, as well as potential free agent pickups, in a competitive environment.

Teams are each guaranteed four preliminary round games between July 7-15 and a fifth placement round contest on either July 16 or 17. All games from Las Vegas will air on NBA TV or the ESPN Family of Networks.

McDuffie and the Suns take the court for the first time Friday night (9 p.m. CT) on ESPN2. Echenique’s Wizards tip off Saturday afternoon (4:30 p.m. CT, ESPN2), followed by Etienne’s Hawks (6:30 p.m. CT, NBA TV).

Complete schedules for each of the three teams are listed below.

Etienne will be the 17th different Shocker to take part in an NBA Summer League. WSU has had at least one representative in each of the last 10 sessions, going back to 2012.

Since 2013, seven Shocker alumni have made their NBA regular season debuts, most recently Echenique, who parlayed a successful 2021 summer stint with the Wizards into a training camp invite, a G-League contract and eventually a mid-season call-up. On Dec. 30, 2021, he became the first Colombian ever to appear in an NBA regular season game.

McDuffie is making his second NBA Summer League appearance after a 2019 stint with the Indiana Pacers. He spent the 2021-22 season in Italy and is signed on to compete later this month with WSU’s alumni squad, the AfterShocks, in the TBT Wichita Regional.

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULES

Echenique // Wizards:

Saturday, July 9 – vs. Pistons (5 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Sunday, July 10 – vs. Suns (4:30 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Wednesday, July 13 – vs. Pelicans (5 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Friday, July 15 – vs. Pacers (8 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Saturday, July 16 or Sunday, July 17 – Opponent TBD

Etienne // Hawks:

Saturday, July 9 – vs. Jazz (6:30 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Monday, July 11 – vs. Pelicans (5 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Tuesday, July 12 – vs. Heat (6 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Thursday, July 14 – vs. Spurs (2 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Saturday, July 16 or Sunday, July 17 – Opponent TBD

McDuffie // Suns:

Friday, July 8 – vs. Lakers (9 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Sunday, July 10 – vs. Wizards (4:30 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Tuesday, July 12 – vs. Mavericks (9 p.m. CT), ESPN2

Friday, July 15 – vs. Kings (7 p.m. CT), NBA TV

Saturday, July 16 or Sunday, July 17 – Opponent TBD