City of Memphis to open cooling center amid high temperatures and heat index

By Lucas Finton, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 2 days ago
The City of Memphis will open a cooling center Tuesday evening, however it will not be at the Marion Hale location as it was Monday.

With heat index temperatures reaching upwards of 110 degrees, and a heat advisory in effect from the National Weather Service in Memphis, the city will open a cooling center at the J.K. Lewis Senior Center at 1188 North Parkway.

The cooling center that was open Monday was located at the Marion Hale Community Center on Willow Road.

The center will be open from 4 until 9 p.m. Tuesday, but three overnight locations will be available for those in need.

"Those seeking overnight shelter accommodations are encouraged to seek assistance from our partners at: Memphis Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue (901) 526-8403, The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue (901) 529-4545, additional shelters call (901) 529-4545," a press release from the City of Memphis read.

The high temperatures have also spurred Memphis Light, Gas and Water to pause electricity shutoffs for unpaid utility bills, a practice that is commonly happens when the heat index reaches 95 degrees for anyone 60 years or older and 100 degrees for the general public.

Lucas Finton is a news reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

