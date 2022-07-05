ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family who fled Russians return home four months later to find loyal dog waiting for them

By Stephen Moyes
 2 days ago

A FAMILY who fled from Russian missiles returned home four months later — and found the dog they had to abandon waiting for them.

Kateryna Tytova said it was a miracle that their Siberian husky Belyi survived the shelling and stayed alive scavenging for food in the rubble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36qQRZ_0gVaL1Qd00
Miracle Siberian husky Belyi Durvived the shelling and stayed alive while its family fled from Russia for four months, Kateryna with pet pictured in July pre-war
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0erzpC_0gVaL1Qd00
Kateryna Tytova, 35, said 'we had to make the heartbreaking decision to leave Belyi behind', here fleeing town with Tajisia in March Credit: Reuters

She found their nine-year-old pet loyally waiting on the doorstep of their ruined property.

It was a solitary piece of good news amid the devastation at Hostomel in northern Ukraine.

The town bore the initial wave of despot Vladimir Putin’s invasion as his war machine targeted Hostomel’s strategically important airport.

Kateryna, 35, said yesterday: “Amid the horror of being targeted by Russia, and our desperate rush to leave, we had to make the heartbreaking decision to leave Belyi behind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K5iKU_0gVaL1Qd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BqIb7_0gVaL1Qd00

"It is nothing short of a miracle he survived without us.

“He was waiting patiently as if we’d popped out to the shops, rather than being away for months after running for our lives.

“I cry at seeing what is left of our town now. But Belyi being alive feels like a gift, and something positive to cling to as we try to rebuild our shattered lives.”

The haunting image of Kateryna hand-in-hand with five-year-old daughter Tajisia as they dodged a Russian air assault flashed around the world and was on The Sun’s front page in March.

They escaped with her husband Olexandr, 35, and son Makar, ten. The family stayed with friends in Vinnytsia, in western-central Ukraine, until it was safe to return after Russia withdrew its forces.

Inside her property, Kateryna traced her fingers through bullet holes in her lounge wall. Saucers and souvenir trinkets around her home had been thrown to the floor and burned as Russians looted and ransacked the property.

Grim footage shared with The Sun shows incinerated shops and cafés. Abandoned tanks can be seen on most street corners.

Jewellery maker Kateryna said: “It’s good to be back but we still feel scared. My neighbours’ house was burned down completely. Our home was standing but needed new doors, windows and a roof.

“Hostomel itself is ruined. We have no shops, cafés, banks, pharmacies or post offices. Our park is destroyed. There is one market stall selling food and milk.”

Hugging Belyi and feeding the now happy and healthy hound a biscuit, the resolute mum said yesterday: “We always wanted to return. It is our home.

“The war is far from over with Putin still killing innocent Ukrainians. But we will prevail.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lj1NW_0gVaL1Qd00
She adds 'But Belyi being alive feels like a gift, and something positive to cling to as we try to rebuild our shattered lives'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MiGX8_0gVaL1Qd00
Astonishingly, her Siberian husky Belyi has survived pictured in July

Comments / 3

Renae Lewis
20h ago

I am glad the dog is ok, but if it was me, my fur baby would been with me and the rest of the family.

Reply
3
