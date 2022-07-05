ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling Fires Newly Hired Volleyball Coach

By Kyle T. Mosley
Grambling State University announced the firing of head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas after conducting an internal investigation. Lucas was under heavy scrutiny from parents, student-athletes, and alumni after abruptly cutting the entire volleyball team soon after arriving on Grambling's campus as the program's head coach.

The problem was primarily with Lucas' decision to dismiss student-athletes from the volleyball program who held scholarships with the institution.

Lucas accepted the position after she served as the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff's head volleyball coach.

Grambling has had a few misfires within the athletic department over the past year. Head football coach, Hue Jackson, hired Art Briles as his offensive coordinator. Baylor fired Briles after an alleged cover-up of sexual misconduct and violence with several football players. Baylor administration questioned how Briles reported the incidents of alleged misconduct of football players with female students.

Grambling's AD, Dr. Trayvean Scott, and President Rick Gallot immediately defended the hire, alluding to giving Briles a "second chance" in coaching.

Next, Jackson promoted John Simon to the offensive coordinator's role after Briles resigned at Grambling. Simon is also the team's assistant head coach and wide receivers coach.

Simon resigned from his previous position as wide receivers coach at the University of Memphis following allegations of sexual misconduct. His elevation was questioned and not seriously challenged.

Grambling's Official Announcement

The Grambling State University Athletics Department announced on Tuesday the termination of head volleyball coach Chelsey Lucas.The announcement was made by President Rick Gallot and Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics.

The decision was made due to the determination of an internal investigation within the volleyball program. Any additional comments will be held until the conclusion of the investigation.

“The success of student-athletes and their ability to matriculate at Grambling State University is the top priority,” said Dr. Scott. “As we move forward in this transition and commence a national search for the next coach, all volleyball student-athletes who received scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year will keep their scholarships and remain on the team. Walk-ons will also continue to hold their roster spot.”

“It is the responsibility of this institution to make sure that student-athletes are afforded opportunities in a manner compliant with all regulatory organizations,” said GSU President Rick Gallot. “That applies to athletics as much as it does to academics.”

A national search for a new volleyball coach will begin this week.

