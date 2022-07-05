ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fourth of July shooting in Winter Haven leaves one dead, two injured

By Rebecca Lee, The Ledger
 2 days ago
WINTER HAVEN — One person is dead and two others injured following a late night shooting at a Winter Haven block party on Independence Day.

Winter Haven Police said shots were fired in the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between 2nd Street NE and 5th Street NE just before midnight on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds and began giving him aid. The victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Two other male victims, who police said were shot at the same party, were found by officers at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"With the large crowd in attendance, somebody knows something," Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan said.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226-8477 or visit the website www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Callers can remain anonymous and be considered for the cash reward.

