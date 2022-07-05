ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Bed-Making Becomes More Accessible With This $11 Tool

By Emma Taubenfeld
hunker.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaking the bed can be a real pain, especially when it comes to putting on the dreaded fitted sheet. There is just something about trying to tuck in all those corners that brings on a wave of annoyance. We've all been there. But on the other hand, making the...

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

Related
moneytalksnews.com

5 Things You Might Want to Avoid at Ikea

As you wind through Ikea’s blue-and-yellow labyrinth or shop online, it’s nearly impossible to resist buying something cute and affordable. The retailer has an abundance of reasonably priced, sleek and trendy items for everyone, from people furnishing first homes to families hunting for baby cribs. But some of...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed Making#Elderly People
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
ZDNet

Save $80 on a FlexiSpot standing desk and upgrade your workspace

If you haven't heard by now, sitting at your desk for long hours at a time is not good for your health. Standing at your workspace is one way to address this issue – and if you haven't jumped on the bandwagon, FlexiSpot is offering up to $80 off their Comhar all-in-one standing desk and it only costs $419.
LIFESTYLE
yankodesign.com

Uppgradera brings Ikea hacks to improve your garden, kitchen, living room

Swedish furniture brand IKEA is one of the most famous ones in the market but that doesn’t mean that their products are perfect. There’s always room for improvement of course. There are a lot of tips and hacks out there to make the furniture and accessories more useful or better than their original purpose. Uppgradera, the Swedish word for upgrading or improving something, is an Ikeahack collection that supplements the original design and corrects some of the problems that actual users experience when using some of their products.
HOME & GARDEN
hunker.com

This Is One of the Best Hotel Mattresses I’ve Ever Slept on (and It’s on Sale!)

I love a good hotel as much as the next person, and I just happened to come across one of my favorites during my most recent weekend getaway in New York City: the Made Hotel. Between the jaw-dropping decor and customer service, it's hard not to love the boutique, NoMad-based hotel. But what really sold me was how comfortable the bed was, and it happens to be on sale right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
reviewed.com

This one-handed cutting board is a necessary adaptive tool that goes beyond the kitchen

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. I thought I’d mastered doing everything with one hand—except for clapping. It has been seven years since an accident caused the paralysis (and eventual amputation) of my left arm, and I’ve adapted almost every task to make it one-hand-friendly. I don’t have many adaptive products explicitly made with one-hand users in mind. I thought that adaptive products weren’t necessary for me.
HOME & GARDEN
BobVila

The Best Tools Made in the U.S.A. of 2022

American-made tools seem to be harder and harder to find these days. With so many products being made overseas, you may be looking to give your business to a tool company that makes its products right here in the United States. Buying tools made in the U.S.A. will help support the country’s overall economy along with American businesses and workers.
ILLINOIS STATE
Elle

The 12 Best Early Amazon Prime Day Hair Tool Deals to Shop

If there's a term to describe my relationship with hair tools only one word comes to mind: loathe. Yes, they can make my hair look next-level amazing, but damn do my arms go through a workout to get there. And sure, I know not all hair is created equal, but isn't it about time there is a hot tool that makes your life easier, not harder? Luckily, there's a little website that can help: Amazon. Finally, my search for an affordable but extremely great hot tool(s) has ended.
HAIR CARE
CNET

The Best Desks: According to the CNET Staff Who Use Them

Back in the before times -- before the pandemic -- a lot of the CNET team were housed in offices around the world. We all had a standard office desk from a standard office supply store in our little cubicles. Trust me when I say, they weren't the best desks. When remote work became the norm rather than the exception though, we all got a chance to choose the desk that was right for us.
TECHNOLOGY
hunker.com

Create a Fireplace Cover to Use in Summer

A fireplace is a fortunate feature to have in the wintertime, but during the hot summer months, it can be a total drain on your utility bill. Not to mention it offers those pesky warm-weather pests an all but open door into your home. By sealing things up, you can keep the cool air in while keeping the critters out. Likewise, it comes in clutch if you happen to have curious pets or small children. But just because it's a super functional item doesn't mean it can't also be super stylish. We designed this DIY summer cover to mimic the gorgeous cast iron fireplace inserts typically found in Victorian-era hearths, and we're just loving the NYC townhome vibes it adds to a space. You'll feel like you have an entirely new fireplace!
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy