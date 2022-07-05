ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

Team USA Taps Hamilton For Track And Field World Championship

By staff2
lstribune.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal resident and lawyer Matt Hamilton will compete as a Team USA track & field athlete at the upcoming World Championship in Tampere, Finland. The World Championship for Track and Field (known internationally as “athletics”) will occur from June 29th through July 10th. This event is normally held biannually, 2022 will...

lstribune.net

The Associated Press

Allyson Felix gets mixed relay nod, heading to 10th worlds

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Allyson Felix was named to her 10th world championship team, where she will have a chance to run in the mixed relay event and add to her record medal collection. Felix, whose 18 medals are the most in world-championship history, has announced that this will be her final season in track. At last month’s U.S. championships, she finished sixth in the 400 meters and did not qualify for any individual events. But the 36-year-old was named to the mixed relay pool Tuesday when USA Track and Field released its 151-person roster for worlds. The world championships run July 15-24 in Eugene, Oregon. Missing from the roster was Sha’Carri Richardson, who failed to qualify for the finals of either the 100 or 200 meters at nationals. Richardson won the women’s 100 at Olympic trials last year but was banned from the games after testing positive for a substance found in marijuana.
EUGENE, OR
