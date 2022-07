TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A portion of Springhill Road in Leon County is blocked after a fatal crash in the area, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The serious crash happened around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement agencies. FHP says both lanes of travel on Springhill Road, from WL Hudson Circle to OH Hudson Lane, are closed because of the crash. According to FHP, a truck traveling southbound and an SUV going northbound collided head-on with each other.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO