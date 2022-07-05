ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

CDC: 24 Oregon counties considered ‘high risk’ for COVID-19 infection

By FOX 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Twenty-four counties in Oregon are now considered high risk for COVID-19 infection, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest information from...

Entwickelter Primat
1d ago

I’m not playing the game anymore, we all knew shenanigans would start before midterms and here we are. NO F’n WAY!!! NO MORE!!!

13
Donna Barlow
1d ago

All comments so far are of a negative,demeaning nature if one dares to believe the CDC or OHA. Those who believe otherwise are, "dim bulbs", and, "sheep". Did you know that name calling is a sign of feeling inferior to others? It serves only as an attempt to make one's self appear superior to others. As one matures and learns self confidence, he will no longer need to use this juvenile tool.

4
Eye Demand!
2d ago

Memo to CDC and OHA. Only the dimmest bulbs in Oregon believe you about anything.

17
KGW

Portland area at 'high' COVID level; CDC recommends masking indoors

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two-thirds of Oregon counties – including Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas – are now in the “high” level of community transmission, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which means they’ve reached a point where the agency recommends universal masking.
PORTLAND, OR
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., July 7

OHA report – July 6, 2022 – Cases: 1,858, 819,681 total; Deaths: 14 new, 7,836 total; Hospitalized: 423, 21 more than (6/29). CHW report – July 6, 2022 – New cases: 11; Active cases: 324; Hospitalizations: 4; New deaths: 0, 161 total; Total cases: 12,024.
COOS COUNTY, OR
q13fox.com

COVID fatigue hits holiday weekend as cases spike in 6 Washington counties

SEATTLE - Health officials say COVID is exploding in our state and the CDC is recommending people mask up in six counties in an effort to curb new infections. The statewide seven-day case rate is around 241 new cases per 100,000 people, and 10% of all hospital beds are being used by COVID patients. Officials say 68% of the state’s population has received at least two doses of the vaccine.
WASHINGTON STATE
oregontoday.net

Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map, July 6

Oregon State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State University launched Oregon’s Wildfire Risk Map. Some homes and properties identified within the map may be subject to future defensible space regulations the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and its partners are currently developing through an open public process. Through legislation, Senate Bill 762, which was passed and signed into law last summer, the OSFM was tasked with developing the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The code development process is currently underway and involves a wide range of stakeholders across Oregon. Senate Bill 762 outlines that the code must be completed by December 2022. The OSFM and its stakeholders are on track to meet that timeline. For context, the development of the Oregon Defensible Space Code is following the same process the OSFM uses to adopt and codify the Oregon Fire Code every three years. The Oregon Defensible Space Code intends to protect life and property in the event of a wildfire. The code may apply to properties that meet two requirements. First, the home or property must be in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk on the Oregon Wildfire Risk Map. According to OSU and ODF, approximately 80,000 of the 120,276 tax lots in the wildland-urban interface and at high or extreme risk classifications currently have a structure that may be subject to new codes or standards. According to OSU and ODF, this figure represents approximately five percent of properties in Oregon. The OSFM would like to stress the importance of defensible space and the added protection it could provide your family and home. The OSFM has developed several tools to help homeowners begin defensible space projects. More information and potential grant opportunities can be found on the OSFM’s website, under Oregon Defensible Space Code. The Office welcomes public comments and feedback on the defensible space code through this form. “We know from decades of wildfires in Oregon that wildfire does not recognize map lines,” said Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “Even if people find that they are not within the boundaries where future standards might apply, the majority of Oregon still has an elevated risk. We ask that all Oregonians take the necessary steps to create defensible space, no matter where they fall on the map. The more we do together to prepare our homes, the more resilient our communities will become against the rising threat of wildfire.” In the last year, the OSFM launched two initiatives to rise to the challenge of wildlife, Response Ready Oregon and Fire Adapted Oregon. We’ve set up special sections on our website to learn more about how these initiatives are already helping.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data

Juliet Grable and her husband bought their house near Ashland in 2014. The property is surrounded by trees, and the two were familiar with southern Oregon’s dry summers, so they were aware that they’d be subject to wildfire risks. “Anyone who’s lived here for any amount of time and is paying attention knows,” she said. […] The post New state fire risks map leaves property owners with insurance concerns; some cities challenge data appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ASHLAND, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon’s hospital merger law may further protect abortion access in the state

When it comes to the nationwide abortion access struggle triggered by the U.S. Supreme Court, Oregon has a potent tool found nowhere else. Oregon’s toughest-in-the-nation law regulating health-care mergers that went into effect this year gives state officials the authority to deny significant health-care industry consolidations that would result in higher prices, less competition or restricted access.
OREGON STATE
philomathnews.com

Counties with the most veterans in Oregon

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
OREGON STATE
polkio.com

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife News

NEWPORT, Ore – The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) announce the opening of razor clam harvesting on the south coast. Recent shellfish samples taken from the area indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive sampling weeks.
NEWPORT, OR
bendsource.com

The Well's Run Dry

It was early June when Mari V. went to do a load of laundry one morning and found the machine had no water. Then, she turned on the faucet — again, no water. Mari, who owns and lives at a horse farm near Tumalo, typically relies on a 545-feet-deep well to give her horses water and meet household needs. That is, until last month.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

ZX Ranch in Eastern Oregon is one of nation's largest ranches

Started in 1880s, ranch grew to 1.3 million acres, now runs a herd of about 20,000. The ZX Ranch is located near Paisley, Oregon. It was established in the 1880s by a prospector named John D. Coughlin. It was primarily a cattle ranch, and he acquired land under the Wetlands Act of Oregon and by purchasing land from the Klippel family. He expanded his holdings but after 20 years, he sold the marshy ground to the Kern County Land Company based in Bakersfield, California. The company did extensive work to drain the Chewaucan Marsh and develop a large irrigation system. This allowed the company to develop large scale hay production. The ZX brand was registered to the Chewaucan Land and Livestock Company in 1918. It is not certain how the brand was developed, but some of the earlier ranches had brands with similar letters such as the XYZ and YZ, and they may have decided to use ZX.
PAISLEY, OR
KTVL

Does your tap water taste different this summer? This may be why.

SOUTHERN OREGON, Ore. — Some residents in Southern Oregon who rely on water through Medford Water may have noticed a recent change in flavor from their faucet water this summer. The water quality and treatment manager for Medford Water, Ben Klayman explained during the winter months, the company gets...
MEDFORD, OR

