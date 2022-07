Donald Trump, as his foe-turned-supporter Sen. Lindsey Graham recently noted, flourished with an uncompromising policy: Don't cross him or you'll get burned. Republican candidates who were seen as insufficiently loyal to their leader? Trump would endorse their primary opponents, forcing the Trump-skeptical candidates to step aside or be defeated. And administration officials who didn't toe the Trump line? They'd get pink-slipped – in the case of former acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, hours before he was to retire voluntarily with a pension.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO