Asbury Park, NJ

Asbury Park Teen Raises $20,000 for Library Park

By Denise Herschel
thecoaster.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen Mumma-Berman of Asbury Park raised $20,000 to help restore plaque in Library Park, Asbury Park. When 14-year-old Owen Mumma-Berman of Asbury Park was walking his American English Bulldog Watson through Library Square Park last summer, he thought it would be another typical day with his beloved pet by his side,...

thecoaster.net

Neptune Township, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
NJ.com

Family-owned ice creamery to expand, opening 3rd N.J. spot

Stack Creamery, a family-owned ice cream shop, is expanding in New Jersey. The Westwood-based ice creamery is expanding to Morris County, the company told NJ Advance Media. Stack Creamery is opening its third location at 48 Washington St. in Morristown. The new shop will replace former coin dealer Postmark. The...
WESTWOOD, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Stafford Summer Concert Series Returns to Manahawkin Lake Pavilion

As it has been doing for more than two decades, the Stafford Township Historical Society will host its annual concert series this summer. Concerts are every Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at the pavilion in Manahawkin Lake Park. Residents and visitors alike are welcome, and attendees are encouraged to bring...
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Resident Finds Brothers Through DNA Test

BRICK – Imagine being an only child for your entire life, but then suddenly discover you have not one, but two brothers?. Brick Township resident Kate Booth shared her story about meeting her brothers for the first time and how they changed her life. Kate grew up in Maplewood,...
BRICK, NJ
James Bradley
NJ.com

This New York-centric pizzeria was just named the best in N.J.

New Jersey pizzerias have been called some of the best in New York for years now (yes, you read that right). So it’s only fair that the tables would be turned for once. Reader’s Digest recently released a list of the best pizza in every state. A pizzeria with a New York Name known for its thick, saucy slices took home the honor for the Garden State — Brooklyn Square Pizza.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

These summer construction projects could delay your trip to the Jersey Shore

When the weather gets sunny and summery, it’s the perfect time to take a day trip to the Jersey Shore. But it’s also prime time for road construction. The state Department of Transportation and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, which runs the Garden State Parkway, both have multiple multi-million dollar construction projects underway. Fortunately for road trippers, they also have policies to limit road construction on Shore routes during summer weekends and holidays, unless emergency work has to be done.
Daily Voice

Chick-fil-A Coming To Jersey Shore

The newest Chick fil A restaurant is coming to the Jersey Shore next week. Chick-fil-A Eatontown opens for business on Tuesday, July 12. It features a drive-thru, mobile ordering for pick-up or delivery, dine-in and carry-out service. To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A Eatontown will be surprising 100 local heroes making...
EATONTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Chick-fil-A’s newest N.J. location is about to open

Popular fast-food chicken chain Chick-fil-A is about to open another New Jersey restaurant. The company announced it will open in Eatontown on Tuesday, July 12. It will be located at 42 Route 36. The restaurant will be open Monday through Saturday from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. (The chain is...
EATONTOWN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Heroin and Fentanyl claiming lives at alarming clip in Ocean County, NJ and Monmouth County, NJ

The ongoing drug epidemic in New Jersey continues to wreak havoc on communities near and far in the Garden State including Ocean County and Monmouth County. It has become a sad reality, the norm for heroin and fentanyl to circulate in our communities with drug dealers peddling massive amounts of these and other drugs into our communities with no regard for human life.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: DO YOU KNOW THIS DOG?

This baby was found this morning on Wells Mills in Waretown. If you ever owned a dog, you know that come close to the 4th of July with all the fireworks, most dogs are petrified and may go into a fight or flight mode. This is typically the time of year that has the highest volume of lost and found dogs. A few days running and hiding in woods and other places and never having had to fend for anything before and now facing wild animals, no food or fresh water, etc it doesn’t take all that many days for a dog to be disheveled with cuts and sores. I say this because first looking at the photo your initial reaction may be the dog was abused. Let’s leave that to the professionals. Let’s try to see if we can reunite this pup with his family. If you know this dog or know someone missing their Beagle, this may be him after a rough few days on the run.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: POLICE DEALT WITH MULTIPLE LARGE GATHERINGS LEADING TO ARRESTS OVER HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Throughout the 4th of July holiday weekend we had a number of juveniles and young adults converge on the beach area of our town. Most of them were frequenting local businesses and engaging in lawful activities, however there were some large groups that formed and several individuals from within those groups created a number of issues resulting in arrests. These groups were addressed immediately and were dealt with by patrol officers.
TOMS RIVER, NJ

