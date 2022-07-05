ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sonia Sotomayor, Lead Dissenter, Is The Supreme Court's 'Voice Of Reason'

By Staci Zaretsky
abovethelaw.com
 2 days ago

Is she a great dissenter? That’s for history to decide. Is she the people’s justice? Undoubtedly. — Professor Melissa Murray of NYU Law, commenting in an interview with Bloomberg on...

abovethelaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Can Roe v Wade be reinstated after being overturned by Supreme Court?

When five US Supreme Court justices voted to overturn Roe v Wade and the constitutional right to an abortion after 50 years, it has led many to ask if the landmark ruling could one day just be reinstated.The answer is yes, technically, but the path would be difficult.The first way is for there to be a liberal majority on the Supreme Court that could reinstate constitutional protections for abortion rights. But in order to reach that majority Democrats in Congress would need to confirm enough liberal justices on the conservative majority bench, which voted in a bloc to throw out...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Sonia Sotomayor
Fox News

Good Morning America finally deletes tweet praising Justice Jackson as 'the first Black Supreme Court justice'

ABC’s "Good Morning America" Twitter account made a major historic mistake when reporting on Ketanji Brown Jackson’s swearing-in ceremony as a Supreme Court justice. On Thursday, Jackson was officially sworn in as a justice of the Supreme Court following Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement. GMA covered the moment she was welcomed onto the court by Justice John Roberts, but their Twitter account claimed that Jackson was "the first Black Supreme Court justice."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Virginia and Maryland governors blast Biden AG Merrick Garland's failure to crack down on picketers outside Supreme Court justices' homes and back call for hardline stance after Kavanaugh assassination attempt

The marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court has asked Maryland and Virginia officials to enforce laws she says prohibit protesting outside the homes of the justices who live in the two states. 'For weeks on end, large groups of protesters chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums have protesting Justices'...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Sotomayor#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#The Second Circuit#The Supreme Court Clinic
abovethelaw.com

After Court Tosses Steve Bannon's Ploy To Blame His Lawyer, He Tries Repeating It Again LOUDER

Steve Bannon’s defense team slid into the holiday weekend with another round of wackassery in his contempt of Congress case. It started on Thursday, with a joint motion on jury instructions in which Bannon’s team reiterated that it intends to present a defense that someone, somewhere gave their client permission to give the January 6 Select Committee two big middle fingers and refuse to cooperate with a lawfully issued subpoena.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath about Roe v Wade, should be impeached

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday for misleading senators over their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the New York congresswoman called for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.Supreme Court justices serve for life, but can be removed via the same impeachment procedures that the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Fox News

The 5 biggest Supreme Court cases awaiting rulings

The Supreme Court's term is drawing to a close in the coming weeks, and the most anticipated rulings will be handed down during this time. About 18 decisions are still pending before the Supreme Court, covering some of the most divisive and impactful issues facing the country. Here are the ones that are arguably the most significant.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

U.S. Supreme Court Asks Maryland To Bar Protests At Justices' Homes

The U.S. Supreme Court's top security officer has asked Maryland Governor Larry Hogan to enforce laws barring picketing outside the Maryland homes of high court justices, saying protests and "threatening activity" have increased. Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley made the request in a July 1 letter to Hogan, noting that...
MARYLAND STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Won’t Extend Precedent on Immigration Detention (2)

First of two rulings unanimous in declining to override 2001 precedent. Companion decision denies classwide relief, making claims harder to bring. The US Supreme Court refused to extend the reach of its ruling that the government couldn’t hold certain immigrants in detention for more than six months without courting constitutional problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Praying With Supreme Court Justices And Then Cited By A Supreme Court Justice. Hmmmmm....

Rolling Stone details the conversation between Nienaber and the livestreamer:. [Nienaber] spoke to a livestreamer who goes by Connie IRL, seemingly unaware she was being recorded. “You actually pray with the Supreme Court justices?” the livestreamer asked. “I do,” Nienaber said. “They will pray with us, those that like us to pray with them.” She did not specify which justices prayed with her, but added with a chortle, “Some of them don’t!” The livestreamer then asked if Nienaber ministered to the justices in their homes or at her office. Neither, she said. “We actually go in there.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Sotomayor Takes Lead as Dissenter for Embattled Liberal Justices

First Latina justice joined majority less frequently this term. US Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor is now positioned to be the lead dissenter on a liberal wing that’s powerless to stop the court’s conservative majority from pushing federal law to the right. She’s already the most prolific dissenter....
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy