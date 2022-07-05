Made in Liberty Hill: Olive & Wool

Elaine Simpson is already enjoying the “wild ride” that joining the City of Liberty Hill as city secretary has given her, because she said she’s able to use every bit of her education, skills, training and knowledge in the position. “It’s exciting to be here,” said Simpson,...
The Liberty Hill Police Department responded to or self-initiated a total of 524 incidents resulting in 10 cases, 22 citations, 50 warnings and no arrests. On 6/27/22, at approximately 9:25 AM, officers responded to the 15000 block of W SH 29 for a theft complaint. On 6/27/22, at approximately 11:51...
Law enforcement agencies gathered at Liberty Hill High School on Wednesday in an effort to ready themselves in the event of an active shooter situation with a two-day training seminar known as Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT. The training is a comprehensive program developed by Texas State...
