Here's your guide to live music performances in July in northeast Louisiana

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 2 days ago

Looking for things to keep you occupied this summer? After a tough couple of years for live entertainment, live music is back in full swing.

A variety of restaurants, bars and other venues are hosting music performances. Here is a guide to live music in northeast Louisiana in the month of July, dates and times subject to chang:

Friday, July 8

  • Jack Rabbits Slim: Trapp's, 113 S. Riverfront St., West Monroe, from 6 to 9 p.m.
  • The Band Delta: Monroe VFW, 1499 Louisiana 594, Monroe from 7 to 10 p.m. Music suitable for 2-step, waltz, and line-dancing. Admission is $10.
  • Cal Presley: Enoch's, 507 Louisville Ave., Monroe, starting at 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 9

  • Wineaux Rumble with Monty Russell: Thirsty Farmer, 531 Louisiana 144, Calhoun, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Beaux Atkins: Trapp's, 113 S. Riverfront, West Monroe, 6 to 8:30 p.m.
  • Smackwater: Downtown Billiards, 524 DeSiard St., Monroe.
  • Jeff Elliot: Monroe VFW, 1499 Louisiana 594. Admission is $10. Proceeds will support veterans programs.
  • Dan Sumner Band and CoCo York: Enoch's, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
  • The Bluesaholics: Sundown Tavern, 111 E. Park Ave., Ruston, 9 p.m. to midnight. $10 admission

Sunday, July 10

  • Lee Denton: Flying Heart Brewing & Pub, 204 Commerce St., West Monroe, 6 p.m.

Thursday, July 14

  • Matthew Looney : Enoch's, 507 Louisville Ave., Monroe, 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, July 15

  • Josh Love: Enoch's Irish Pub, 507 Louisville Ave., Monroe, 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 16

  • Smackwater: Monroe VFW, 1499 Louisiana 594, Monroe
  • Jack Rabbit Slim: El Paso Mexican Grill, 3211 Sterlington Road, Monroe, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Honey Child: Enoch's Irish Pub, 507 Louisville Ave., Monroe, 8  to 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 17

  • Jon Brakefield: Flying Heart Brewing & Pub, 204 Commerce St., West Monroe,6 to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 21

  • Ira Barger: Enoch's Irish Pub, 507 Louisville Ave., Monroe, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 22

  • The Band Delta Live: Monroe VFW, 1499 Louisiana 594, 7 to 10 p.m. Admission is $10.
  • The Journeymen: Enoch's Irish Pub, 507 Louisville Ave., Monroe, 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 23

  • Beaux Atkins: Thirsty Farmer, 531 Louisiana 144, Calhoun, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Shy Angel: Brass Monkey Pub and Patio, 521 DeSiard St., Monroe, 9 to 11:30 p.m.
  • IronSight: Sundown Tavern, 111 E. Park Ave., Ruston, 9 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, July 24

  • Kirby Rambin: Flying Heart Brewing & Patio, 204 Commerce St., West Monroe, , 6 p.m.
  • Joel Jordan: Enoch's Irish Pub, 8 to 11:30 p.m.

Friday, July 29

  • Hal Mayfield and The Velvet Cowboys: Enoch's, 8 to 11:30 p.m.
  • Aidan Johnston: Thirsty Farmer, 531 Louisiana 144, Calhoun, noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 30

  • Hands On: Enoch's Irish Pub, 7 to 11 p.m.
  • Jesse Dale Middleton: Monroe VFW, 1499 Louisiana 594,7 to 11 p.m. Admission is $10.

Sunday, July 31

  • Albert Moore: Flying Heart Brewing & Pub, 204 Commerce St., West Monroe, 6 p.m.

If you would like your band's or venue's performance listed in future monthly guides, please email Ian Robinson at irobinson@gannett.com with dates, times and cover charge, if any.

