Denver immigrants now eligible to apply for city business license

By Dennis Huspeni dennis.huspeni@gazette.com
 2 days ago
FILE PHOTO: Food trucks lined up along W. 14th Avenue in Denver. Immigrants who want to get a City of Denver business license to operate a food truck, or other businesses requiring a license, are now eligible to do so after a new state law took effect July 1, 2022. DAVID MULLEN/THE DENVER GAZETTE

Applicants wanting a business or occupational license from Denver no longer need to provide proof of legal U.S. residency, according to the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses.

The change comes after Senate Bill 21-199 became law on Friday. The new law, called “Remove Barriers To Certain Public Opportunities,” states “verification of lawful presence in the United States is not required for any purpose that lawful presence is not required by law, ordinance, or rule to receive benefits pursuant to a federal stimulus law or rule.”

It repealed a 2006 law that required proof of legal residency to receive any public benefit, including a city business license.

“Our immigrant community plays a critical role in our economy,” Excise and Licenses Executive Director Molly Duplechian said in a news release. “We’re pleased to see our state lawmakers end the outdated anti-immigrant requirement that often limited an immigrant’s ability to pursue their dream of starting a business. An individual’s immigration status will no longer be a barrier to starting a business in the Mile High City.”

The department also added additional forms of identification acceptable to get a business or occupational license. The complete list is at denvergov.org.

In 2021, the department issued or renewed 27,254 occupational and business licenses. In the first six months of 2022, it issued or renewed 15,668 licenses.

“Important point to remember about Denver compared to other municipalities,” spokesman Eric Escudero said in an email. “Denver does not require a business or occupational license for all business activities. Generally, Denver only requires a business license for a business that may have a health, safety or welfare concern and does not require many businesses in that category to get a license if there already is a state licensing requirement.”

Members of the immigrant community typically apply for licenses to run restaurants, food trucks and food peddlers, according to the release.

“We are guessing it will at least lead to a small increase in volume,” he said. “We are eager and ready to process any increase in licensing application volume so more businesses are in compliance with the law and immigration status does not negatively impact a Denver entrepreneur from starting a business and supporting our economy by hiring employees.”

