ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

New omicron subvariant BA.5 now a majority of US COVID-19 cases

By Peter Sullivan, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LQBPz_0gVaEkY400

( The Hill ) — A new omicron subvariant known as BA.5 now comprises a majority of U.S. COVID-19 cases, according to data released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The data is a sign of the rise of the highly transmissible subvariant, which has prompted concern about a new increase in cases.

BA.5, along with a related subvariant known as BA.4, has mutations that have shown an increased ability to evade the protection from vaccines and previous infection.

Vaccines still offer important protection, especially against severe disease and hospitalization, and experts say the rise of the new subvariants makes it even more important that people get their booster shots if they have not already.

BA.5 now makes up 53.6 percent of U.S. cases, according to the CDC, and BA.4 makes up another 16.5 percent, putting the two together at around 70 percent of infections.

Many won’t rely on virtual services after COVID, poll finds

“Omicron subvariants BA.4 & BA.5 are even more mutated than the original Omicron, which means that our immune systems are having a harder time recognizing these new subvariants, regardless of whether we’ve previously been vaccinated or infected,” tweeted Celine Gounder, an infectious disease expert at New York University. “We are also seeing early hints that Omicron subvariants BA.4 & BA.5 may be more virulent (causing more severe disease) than the original Omicron.”

The Food and Drug Administration last week advised vaccine makers to target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants in their updated vaccines that they are preparing for this fall.

Gounder, though, stressed that people should not wait for the updated vaccines to be available to get a booster shot.

“The updated vaccines won’t be available until October at the earliest,” she wrote. “That’s 4+ months away. That’s a big window of risk.”

Only about half of adults who received the initial two shots have received their booster, according to the CDC, leaving them more vulnerable to the new subvariants. And people 50 and older are encouraged to get a second booster shot as well.

While COVID-19 hospitalizations are still relatively low compared to other points in the pandemic, they are starting to climb, and have reached more than 30,000, according t o a New York Times tracker.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
deseret.com

New omicron variant may be the ‘worst’ yet

A new COVID-19 wave is emerging in the United States, dominantly propelled by two strong omicron strains. First seen in South Africa, later in Portland, the BA.5 subvariant has been pegged as the “worst version” of omicron by experts, as it evades antibodies and transmits easily, according to NBC New York.
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa COVID-19 Vaccines
Sioux City, IA
Coronavirus
Sioux City, IA
Health
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Vaccines
Local
Iowa Health
Sioux City, IA
Vaccines
Sioux City, IA
COVID-19 Vaccines
The Independent

Covid: Omicron sub-variants ‘evolving to target the lungs and overcome immunity’ as UK cases surge

The latest sub-variants of Omicron may have evolved to target the lung, prompting fears the next wave of the Covid could be starting. Hospital admissions for Covid patients in England have begun to grow again, new NHS data shows. The World Health Organisation has been investigating two Omicron sub-variants since April to assess whether they are more infectious or dangerous than their predecessor. Both BA.4 and BA.5 have been added to the agency’s monitoring list. Last week new figures showed that Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Covid#Cdc#New York University#The Food And Drug
BGR.com

2 tons of meat hit with recall: Check your fridge now to avoid getting sick

Certain mini parmesan salami sticks from Creminelli Fine Meats are part of a significant recall, as the product contains an egg protein known to cause allergies. The egg ingredient is part of the parmesan recipe but doesn’t appear on the salami sticks’ packaging. As a result, people who are allergic to eggs might accidentally eat the meat and experience potentially fatal side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Thrillist

This Dog Food Is Being Recalled from Walmart & Target Due to Salmonella

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Freshpet Inc. is issuing a voluntary recall of a single lot of one of its dog food products. The 4.5-pound bag of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe with a sell-by date of 10/29/22 is the product. It has potentially been contaminated with Salmonella. The product is available at Walmart, Target, and more retail stores.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Omicron subvariants fuel a new wave of COVID-19 infections across the U.S.

Subvariants of the Omicron strain and an uptick in summer travel and gatherings is fueling a new wave of COVID-19 infections. And as monkeypox cases also rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that high risk individuals get that vaccine. Dr. Celine Gounder, editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News and an infectious disease specialist, joins “CBS News Mornings” to discuss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

Twin Omicron subvariants have taken over the U.S., but they’re not quite identical. One is ‘the worst version of the virus we’ve seen’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A pair of immune-evading Omicron subvariants are now dominant in the U.S., having overtaken so-called "stealth Omicron" and close relative BA.2.12.1 in mere weeks, according to federal health data released Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Largest study to date reveals how COVID vaccines work with people of different sizes

MIAMI – We are all different. Some are taller, shorter, bigger or smaller. Now the largest study to date reveals how COVID vaccines work with people of different sizes. The researchers at Oxford University wanted to find out how well COVID-19 vaccines protect people of different weights from hospitalization and death. Dr. Carmen Piernas with the University of Oxford said, "The first key outcome is that vaccines are highly effective across all body weights and that is great news."
WEIGHT LOSS
deseret.com

Are omicron symptoms worse if you’ve never had COVID-19 before?

The omicron variant is sweeping the nation, making up over half of all COVID-19 cases in the United States. Will those who’ve never had COVID-19 experience the worst of its symptoms?. Why it matters: If you’ve somehow managed to dodge COVID-19 the past two years, it’s still possible to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

CVS Recalls Product Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

A CVS Health essential might have some unwanted ingredients according to this latest recall from the FDA. The product in question is the CVS Magnesium Citrate Saline Laxative Oral Solution Lemon Flavor, with the contamination being microbial bacteria Gluconacetobacter liquefaciens. Ingestion of the bacteria could lead to invasive infections due...
HEALTH
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy