Over 20,000 attend 40th Ellwood City Festival

Raylene Boots is frantically running back-and-forth making last minute preparations for the kickoff of the Ellwood City Arts, Crafts, Food & Entertainment Festival, which started at 11 a.m.

Boots, who is the chairwoman of the festival committee, goes from checking to see if the sound from the audio equipment near the main stage is working, to inspecting the final containers of supplies coming from trucks, to making sure attendees don’t trip and fall on any loose wiring and cables.

However, despite the rush, she is smiling and has an aura that can only be described as jubilation and relief.

At this time in 2020 and 2021, Boots and the rest of the Ellwood City community had to stay home, as the festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, this past weekend, the community came together once more, as the Ellwood City Festival returned for its 40th installment.

“This is the community event,” Boots said.

She said it felt amazing to put together and host the festival again, stating this event wouldn’t happen without the support of the whole committee and volunteers, the vendors, the entertainment and the organizations that sponsored and participated in the festivities.

“On behalf of the festival committee, we just wanted to thank you all so much for your support in coming out this weekend,” said festival fireworks committee Chairman Eric Rayner.

Added Rayner: “It was so great to be back after two years. The weather was incredible. The turnout was record-breaking, and everything went very smoothly.”

He said so many people attended the festival, that some food booths actually ran out of food.

The committee said they estimate a total of over 20,000 visitors during the three-day festival, with the busiest days being Saturday and Sunday, with Sunday being the most attended day.

“We hoped you enjoyed it and we hope to see you back next year,” Rayner said.

Say hello to ‘L Woodie’

While the festival this year was largely about returning to old traditions and activities, with the theme of the festival being “We’re back,” there was a new addition that will become a mainstay going forward – a new mascot.

First debuting during the June Wander Ellwood event, the bald eagle mascot for the festival officially had his name revealed on June 2.

The name is Long Crested Woodrow “L Woodie.”

An online poll was conducted before the festival, with L Woodie receiving the most votes at 29.1%.

The idea for the mascot came in 2018 from committee member Richard DiGia, stating he felt the festival should have its own mascot.

Richard’s wife, Mari, said her husband watched various YouTube videos on designing and creating mascots, and came up with the idea for the bald eagle due to the festival taking place every Fourth of July weekend.

Mari stitched the entire costume together by hand, with Richard hand-carving the beak from a high-dense foam using an electric knife.

She said she is proud of the work they created, with Richard stating this is their gift to the community.

Over the past 3.5 years, Richard also created five short animations, which can be seen on the festival’s Facebook page, that tell the history behind the festival.

Hall of Fame inductees

There were three inductees to the Ellwood City Festival Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022.

The first was the Loccisano family, who owned the former Loccisano’s Gold Dawn supermarket from 1916 until its closing in 2020.

Boots said the family, through the store, made donations to the festival every year, and well as gave support to the food vendors.

The second was the late Larry Chappell. Boots said he worked with Ellwood Ambulance, and sat at the yellow ambulance tent behind the Folino Entertainment Stage, for 20 years, helped with festival set-ups and tear-downs, and made announcements during the festival, becoming the “Voice of the Festival.”

The third was Sam Pawlowski, who has been a part of the grounds committee, setting up and tearing down the festival, particularly the markers and booths, since 1989.

Boots said Pawlowski helps lay out the park, then works to help place the booths.

Pawlowski, who also helps with the annual Christmas in the Park, said this is his last year for both events.

Art Show winner

During the weekend, an art show was held.

Local artist Joey Kazora won both the Juried Art Show competition and the special “Community Choice Award,” for his painting “Sasquatch.”

The Juried Art Show was judged by Alyson Sprague, who is a local artist and the fine arts teacher for Riverside School District.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.