Two Former Knights Win USFL Title

Two former UCF Knights are still playing professional football and being a part of championship teams.

Wide receiver Marlon Williams and offensive lineman Jordan McCray are now USFL champions after the Birmingham Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars 33-30.

The game was a back and forth struggle, with Birmingham intercepting a pass late in the contest to seal the victory and claim the championship. A big part of the success for the Stallions comes from the hands and feet of Williams.

His statistics for the game include seven receptions, 105 receiving yards and a touchdown. That score was a 41-yard big play that helped Birmingham claim momentum with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter, going up by a score of 17-9 over Philadelphia.

Williams was targeted 10 times for the game. His speed and playmaking ability provided the Stallions the ability to keep the defense of the Stars off balance.

Williams played for the Knights from 2017-2020, with his best season being his last in a Knights uniform. 71 receptions, 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As for McCray, who played at UCF from 2010-2013, he is also now a champion. While offensive lineman do not generally come across the opportunity to get in the stat book, he is one of the big guys that helps provide the opportunity for the quarterback, running backs, receivers and tight ends to make plays. Bottom line, McCray is now a champion as the following tweet and picture from UCF Football denotes.

Congratulations to Williams and McCray for their hard work and continued success!

