ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Two Former Knights Win USFL Title

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bByzt_0gVaDeHv00

Two former UCF Knights are still playing professional football and being a part of championship teams.

Wide receiver Marlon Williams and offensive lineman Jordan McCray are now USFL champions after the Birmingham Stallions defeated the Philadelphia Stars 33-30.

The game was a back and forth struggle, with Birmingham intercepting a pass late in the contest to seal the victory and claim the championship. A big part of the success for the Stallions comes from the hands and feet of Williams.

His statistics for the game include seven receptions, 105 receiving yards and a touchdown. That score was a 41-yard big play that helped Birmingham claim momentum with 7:22 remaining in the second quarter, going up by a score of 17-9 over Philadelphia.

Williams was targeted 10 times for the game. His speed and playmaking ability provided the Stallions the ability to keep the defense of the Stars off balance.

Williams played for the Knights from 2017-2020, with his best season being his last in a Knights uniform. 71 receptions, 1,039 yards and 10 touchdowns.

As for McCray, who played at UCF from 2010-2013, he is also now a champion. While offensive lineman do not generally come across the opportunity to get in the stat book, he is one of the big guys that helps provide the opportunity for the quarterback, running backs, receivers and tight ends to make plays. Bottom line, McCray is now a champion as the following tweet and picture from UCF Football denotes.

Congratulations to Williams and McCray for their hard work and continued success!

Inside The Knights: Facebook - Twitter - YouTube - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Inside The Knights

UCF Football Schedule: Cincinnati Preview

Since the American Athletic Conference (AAC) was formed, two teams in the conference have stood out as a dominant force compared to the rest of the field, UCF and Cincinnati. They have combined for seven conference titles in the AAC’s first seven years of existence (both teams earned a share of the championship in part of a four-way tie for first place in 2014). Those forces will collide once again on Oct. 29 inside the newly named FBC Mortgage Stadium, with Cincinnati currently having won three straight meetings against UCF, including a 56-21 drubbing last season.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Birmingham, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Birmingham, AL
Football
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Birmingham, AL
Local
Alabama Football
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Alabama Sports
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Football
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Orlando, FL
Sports
wbrc.com

Birmingham Stallions player ties the knot day before championship game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - “I’m hoping to get two rings this weekend,” said Birmingham Stallions player Colby Wadman. “One on my left hand and one on my right.”. It was an exciting time for Colby and his family. On Friday he and his bride Maddie were married in front of friends and family in their hometown of Minnesota.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
99.9 KTDY

Dorm Imploded at University of Alabama

Over July the 4th the University of Alabama imploded a dorm, wasn't LSU supposed to do the same thing to a dorm on campus in Baton Rouge? The short answer is yes, LSU was supposed to have already imploded Kirby Smith Hall, that implosion was supposed to have taken last month but plans changed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Guru Ranks The Best Philadelphia Rap Songs Of All Time

Although cities like New York and Los Angeles have long been heralded as the two major hubs of Hip-Hop, that has definitely changed over the decades, as places like Atlanta, Chicago, and Memphis have pumped out countless mainstream acts in recent years. However, one city that cannot be overlooked in Hip-Hop's progression is Philadelphia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox29.com

Shiba Russell joins FOX 29 Philadelphia as evening anchor

PHILADELPHIA - Shiba Russell joins FOX 29 Philadelphia as evening anchor, announced station Vice President and News Director, Jim Driscoll. Starting Aug. 15th, she will anchor the station’s weekday 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts alongside Jason Martinez. In making the announcement, Driscoll stated, "Shiba...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usfl#American Football#Knights Win Usfl#The Birmingham Stallions#Ucf Football#Congratulati
wvtm13.com

Name of white supremacist group seen in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The name of supremacist group has been seen in Birmingham. Patriot Front is a hate group formed after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Birmingham city leaders are cleaning it up ahead of the World Games. Learn more in the video above.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
CBS 42

White supremacist graffiti appears in historic Birmingham neighborhoods

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Graffiti promoting a white supremacist organization has appeared in multiple locations in Birmingham, including in Fountain Heights: a historically Jewish, now predominantly Black neighborhood where the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute is located. The graffiti promoted the Patriot Front, a white nationalist organization the Southern Poverty...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian struck and killed in Birmingham on Sunday was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 61-year-old Lacy Arnez Owens was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 6th Place North at 3rd Avenue North. Owens was discovered by a Birmingham police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
843
Followers
729
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy