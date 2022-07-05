ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

President Biden Orders Flags Be Flown at Half-Staff Immediately Through July 9

thecheyennepost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Mark Gordon...

www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Secret Service sources reportedly bolster Hutchinson’s testimony

There was no shortage of critically important revelations from Cassidy Hutchinson’s testimony this week before the Jan. 6 committee. The former White House aide shed light, for example, on Donald Trump wanting to get rid of metal detectors so that armed supporters could hear him lie before they went to Capitol Hill. Just as importantly, the Republican was desperate to join the mob at his remarks.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Illinois Rep. Sean Casten's daughter dead at 17

Rep. Sean Casten's office announced that his 17-year-old daughter Gwen died Monday. His family declined to share additional details about the cause of death and requested privacy "during this heartbreaking time." HOUSE DEMOCRAT CALLS WEST VIRGINIA ECONOMY ‘IRRELEVANT’. "This morning, Congressman Casten’s beloved daughter, Gwen (17), passed away. The...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Illinois Elections
City
Wyoming, IL
Wyoming State
Wyoming Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Highland Park, IL
Government
City
Highland Park, IL
The Veracity Report

New AP Report: Since Biden Inauguration, More Than 1 Million Democrats Officially Switch to Republican

Some party changing is always normal, but it has been decades since the migration has been so one-sided. This fully attributed, unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: The Associated Press, The Hill, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, Axios, and ABC Networks.
Salon

Lauren Boebert tells church crowd that she prays for Biden's demise: "May his days be few"

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., suggested that she prays for President Biden's death during a Colorado church event this past weekend. The Republican lawmaker's remarks came during a Sunday family gathering at the Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, where she attacked the Democratic effort to regulate guns in the aftermath of two shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Gordon
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
thecentersquare.com

DeSantis administration fires back after Newsom ad inviting Floridians to move to California

(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom launched an advertisement on Independence Day telling Florida residents their freedoms were under attack in the Sunshine State and encouraging them to move to the Golden State instead. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office said Newsom “might as well light a pile of cash on fire,” suggesting the ad was a waste of money.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

As Biden shrinks Guantanamo’s population, GOP balks at closure

The news didn’t generate a lot of headlines, but the Biden administration announced two weeks ago that it had transferred another prisoner from the Guantanamo Bay prison, shrinking the total number of detainees at the facility to 36. It was against this backdrop that The Hill reported on renewed...
POTUS
Mic

Fox News blamed weed and women for the Illinois parade shooting

Far be it for a reasonable person to turn on Fox News expecting anything resembling, well, “news” — especially, by the network’s own admission, during the primetime hours, when its big name hosts reign supreme in obstinate defiance of facts and decency and, y’know, reality in general. So, it’s not like we should be caught off guard by the fact that people like Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham have spent the days following the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, scrambling to lay the blame on a suite of contributing factors, rather than acknowledge that a 22-year-old with a history of violent threats incubated in the far-right recesses of the internet was able to legally buy a weapon of war and use it to murder seven people during a neighborhood parade.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
Tom Handy

Texas is Falling Apart - Is Governor Abbott or President Biden to Blame?

Just a week ago, 53 migrants were found dead in a truck along I-35 in San Antonio, Texas as they were trying to cross the border. Then since last March when Operation Lone Star began, law enforcement has made 274,000 apprehensions, and more than 16,900 criminal arrests, including human traffickers and smugglers and human traffickers according to Abbot’s spokesperson. Also, law enforcement has seized millions of lethal doses of fentanyl.
TEXAS STATE
BBC

Remain In Mexico: Biden can end Trump-era policy, court rules

The Biden administration can terminate a controversial Trump-era policy that required asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while claims are processed, the Supreme Court has ruled. President Joe Biden had called the programme "inhumane" and tried to end it on his first day in office. His efforts, however, were blocked...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy