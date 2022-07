Royalty for That Famous Preston Night Rodeo have been announced, which means the big celebration is just around the corner. This year’s events are scheduled for July 28-30. Rodeo tickets are available for online purchase through the official event website, www.prestonrodeo.com, and will be available for in-person purchase at Stokes Market in Preston during the two weeks leading up to the rodeo.

PRESTON, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO