The Panthers have officially brokered a trade for Baker Mayfield, which gives a good indication of what the 49ers potentially could get in return for Jimmy Garoppolo. After only one season in Carolina, Sam Darnold’s tenure is in question as the club agreed to send a 2024 conditional fifth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for Mayfield. The two teams will also share the fiscal responsibility of the $18 million due to the No. 1 overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO