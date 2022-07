TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State announced the addition of Onyi Echegini, a transfer from Mississippi State on Wednesday. Head Coach Brian Pensky on Echegini: “We are elated to add Onyi to our group. I’ve known her for three-plus years now and have always respected her as a player. Onyi is technical and intelligent, and at the same time, quite athletic. She will fit in nicely with the culture of our program. She wants to be great. She wants to play this game for as long as possible, and those qualities have certainly been staples here at FSU for quite some time.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO