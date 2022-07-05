Lindsey Graham, Giuliani Among Key Trump Players Subpoenaed in Georgia

**FILE** Donald Trump (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

The damning testimony and potentially criminal findings by the House committee looking into the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol isn’t the only matter that could lead former President Donald Trump to prison.

But Trump, the promulgator of the Big Lie, could begin feeling the heat for trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Officials in the Peach State have issued subpoenas to former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham and several others whom they believe assisted the desperate attempts to change President Biden’s 2020 victory.

Citing court records, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the subpoenas also cover a handful of Trump’s other former legal advisers, including John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Cleta Mitchell and Kenneth Chesebro.

Trump has been the subject of investigations in Georgia and New York, where several former prosecutors said they quit because the District Attorney there refused to bring charges against the onetime reality television show host despite a mountain of evidence showing wrongdoing.

Testimony and evidence revealed during the January 6 Commission hearings have also led many to believe that the arms of justice are tightening around Trump, whom associates said plans to announce a 2024 presidential campaign bid this month.

AJC reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been leading the investigation into Trump’s actions in Georgia. Several state officials have already been subpoenaed and have appeared before the special grand jury.

“But the latest raft of subpoenas marks a new phase of grand jury activity that reaches into Trump’s inner circle,” the newspaper reported.