Georgia State

Lindsey Graham, Giuliani Among Key Trump Players Subpoenaed in Georgia

By Stacy M. Brown
The Washington Informer
 2 days ago
**FILE** Donald Trump (Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

The damning testimony and potentially criminal findings by the House committee looking into the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol isn’t the only matter that could lead former President Donald Trump to prison.

But Trump, the promulgator of the Big Lie, could begin feeling the heat for trying to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

Officials in the Peach State have issued subpoenas to former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, Sen. Lindsey Graham and several others whom they believe assisted the desperate attempts to change President Biden’s 2020 victory.

Citing court records, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the subpoenas also cover a handful of Trump’s other former legal advisers, including John Eastman, Jenna Ellis, Cleta Mitchell and Kenneth Chesebro.

Trump has been the subject of investigations in Georgia and New York, where several former prosecutors said they quit because the District Attorney there refused to bring charges against the onetime reality television show host despite a mountain of evidence showing wrongdoing.

Testimony and evidence revealed during the January 6 Commission hearings have also led many to believe that the arms of justice are tightening around Trump, whom associates said plans to announce a 2024 presidential campaign bid this month.

AJC reported that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been leading the investigation into Trump’s actions in Georgia. Several state officials have already been subpoenaed and have appeared before the special grand jury.

“But the latest raft of subpoenas marks a new phase of grand jury activity that reaches into Trump’s inner circle,” the newspaper reported.

Related
Salon

“We’re going to get these guys”: Candid Trump family documentary video obtained by Jan. 6 committee

Newly revealed video footage shows how close British filmmaker Alex Holder got to the Trump family in the lead-up to the January 6th insurrection. The family allowed Holder to gain exclusive access to them and the former president's inner circle in the period between the 2020 election and the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Politico obtained a new trailer for the upcoming documentary "Unprecedented," which will stream on the Discovery+ network.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump’s legal peril: Giuliani subpoenaed as new Jan. 6 witnesses speak out after coup bombshells

Several of Donald Trump’s closest allies, including Rudy Giuliani, Senator Lindsey Graham, and John Eastman, have been subpoenaed by a Georgia grand jury in the criminal probe into Trump’s election interference. This comes as more witnesses are coming forward in the Jan. 6 investigation following Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony. The next Jan. 6 hearing is set to focus on the role extremist groups played in the insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is eying an early presidential run announcement.July 5, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Lindsey Graham Taps Nelson Mullins to Fight Georgia Subpoena (1)

District attorney seeks Graham’s election interference testimony. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough is the latest large law firm to represent a high-profile client caught up in a probe related to the 2020 US presidential election. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) has turned to the Columbia, S.C.-based firm to fight a...
