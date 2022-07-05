ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

Owners of 60 acres in Jersey Township seek annexation agreement with New Albany

By Gary Seman Jr. and Maria DeVito, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago

A dozen property owners in Jersey Township are seeking to control the destiny of their land by banding together for possible annexation into New Albany .

The property owners representing 16 parcels for a total of 60 acres are seeking an annexation agreement with New Albany, which would set up the framework for moving from the township to entirely within city limits.

New Albany City Council voted 7-0 on July 5 to approve the agreement. Jersey Township trustees and the Licking County commissioners also must approve it, and the issue was on the trustees' July 6 agenda.

The trustees heard from New Albany City Manager Joe Stefanov and a real estate agent representing the property owners. But because trustee Jeff Fry was absent, they opted not to vote on the agreement. A special meeting is expected later in July.

The area is at the southwest corner of Jug Street and Harrison Road, north of Innovation Campus Way and east of Smith's Mill Road.

More: Intel spends $111 million on 750 acres of land for its New Albany factories

Stefanov told ThisWeek it’s an unusual step for owners of small properties to take this legislative route.

The agreement is an intergovernmental accord negotiated with the township that spells out the way the annexation would take place and address a number of issues, such as revenue sharing, road maintenance and other matters concerning Jersey Township and the Johnstown-Monroe Local School District.

“Basically, what happens under typical circumstances is a developer goes out and acquires the ground and have it annexed,” Stevanov said. “What’s different about this is having different property owners and have a Realtor market their property to others and approaching the city to annex the acreage.”

More: Intel's Arizona operations offer clues about what chip maker will do in Ohio

An “Expedited Type 1 annexation process will be utilized by the property owner,” the legislation stated. “The Expedited Type 1 annexation process is preferred because it requires less time than a traditional annexation; however, it requires an annexation agreement.”

According to the legislation, the annexation agreement “stipulates the manner in which the annexation will occur; establishes commitments to the township for fire and EMS revenue should the city offer economic-development incentives; and provides for the compensation of the township should the city ever choose to conform its boundaries.

More: New Albany City Council approves 30-year, 100% tax abatement for Intel plant

Once an agreement is reached, it's up to owners to file an annexation petition with the county commissioners. With commissioners' approval, the annexation petition would go to City Council for final consideration.

The parcels are not part of the annexation agreement – followed by an annexation – involving the original 3,190 acres that included the Intel property .

Jersey Township trustee Dan Wetzel told ThisWeek the area to be annexed would "clean up some problem areas" that have been created as a result of other annexations.

"Some islands have been created in the past, and this is one of them that needed to be addressed," he said. "We are happy for the residents in this purchase area."

Wetzel told the Newark Advocate he doesn't believe this sets a precedent for other township residents to initiate further annexations on their own.

"We've been talking about this for quite some time, trying to help those folks out over there. This has probably been ongoing talks for two years, trying to figure out what to do for them, how to make their property sellable, so to speak."

gseman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekGary

This article originally appeared on ThisWeek: Owners of 60 acres in Jersey Township seek annexation agreement with New Albany

