ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

New 'Big Brother' reality TV show house has a 'mid-century Palm Springs feel'

By Niki Kottmann, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 2 days ago

Season 24 of the reality competition series "Big Brother" debuts Wednesday, and viewers will be treated to a distinctly desert vibe via the new set.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly published Tuesday, host Julie Chen Moonves gave viewers a vague but Coachella Valley-centric sneak peek into the show's highly anticipated return.

"I haven’t been to the house yet because of COVID protocol," Moonves told Us Weekly. "We’re trying to keep everyone in their bubble until it’s go time. But I do know that the theme of the house is this very Palm Springs, mid-century Palm Springs feel – neon lights."

More: Cathedral City grad to star in 'Big Brother' and plans to win by playing 'scared'

The cast and crew are referring to this year's house as the “BB Motel,” she continued, adding that it will feature a tiki bar, bridge and cycling-focused gym.

This season's "house," like it has been for every season prior, is actually a set on Stage 18 at the CBS Studio Center in Los Angeles.

The show, which premiered in 2000, follows a group of strangers living together while their every move is watched 24 hours a day. The house is outfitted with 87 cameras and more than 100 microphones. Each week someone is voted out with the last remaining person being crowned the winner.

"Big Brother" season 24 premieres at 8 p.m. PST Wednesday on CBS.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: New 'Big Brother' reality TV show house has a 'mid-century Palm Springs feel'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Palm Springs, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Palm Springs, CA
City
Studio City, CA
OK! Magazine

Is Ellen DeGeneres Headed Back To Hollywood With A New Show?

Could Ellen DeGeneres be ready for her comeback? The once beloved television host made the decision to end The Ellen DeGeneres Show in its 19th season after rumors swirled that she made the show a toxic place to work, but according to a source, DeGeneres may already have plans in the works for her next big break."It's no exaggeration to say the scandal turned Ellen's world upside down," a source spilled to Us Weekly. "She's filled with regret [about what happened], but she's not wasting any time plotting her future. She's still a big star and has an audience who...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reality Tv#Big Brother#Show House#Us Weekly#The Bb Motel#The Cbs Studio Center#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
HollywoodLife

Riley Keough, Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Unite For ‘Elvis’ Film Premiere In Rare Photos

Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife Priscilla Presley, his daughter Lisa Marie Presley, and his granddaughter Riley Keough united for the latest Elvis film premiere. The three-generation trio appeared at the Graceland premiere of Baz Luhrmann‘s highly-anticipated movie in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday (June 11.) Riley, 33, Lisa Marie, 54, and Priscilla, 77, all wore coordinating dark black outfits for their very-rare joint red carpet appearance.
MEMPHIS, TN
Evie M.

This Inn is "One of the Most Haunted B&Bs in the country". Would you stay?

Stock photo. Not a photo of the actual Strawberry Creek InnChelsey McCartey on Unsplash. There are so many reasons I miss living in California, beyond the fact that it is my home. And one of those reasons is Idyllwild. If you’ve never been to Idyllwild I honestly feel bad for you, but if you have, you know exactly what I’m talking about. If you’re unsure what Idyllwild is, it’s the most beautiful town located just beyond San Jacinto, California.
SAN JACINTO, CA
Daily Mail

Drew Barrymore beams in a bright pink gown after her hit talk show takes home TWO gongs during the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena

Drew Barrymore had plenty to smile about as she attended the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena on Friday. The 47-year-old Charlie's Angels star's hit daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, snagged two Emmys during the star-studded ceremony. Along with taking home some trophies of her own, Barrymore...
PASADENA, CA
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Palm Springs area news from The Desert Sun newspaper in the California desert. Coachella Valley photos, obituaries and events calendar.

 http://desertsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy