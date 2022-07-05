ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Try these healthy black bean burgers from "The Fiber Effect" for a light summer meal

By Chris Worthy
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

Fiber is front and center in healthy eating these days – and with good reason. These burgers pack a nutritional punch and are light enough for summer meals.

Written by a registered dietitian nutritionist, “The Fiber Effect” is a guide to meeting daily fiber needs and more. It includes a detailed overview of the vital role fiber plays in the body, 40 fiber-filled recipes, weekly meal plans to create a fiber-rich diet, and more.

From “The Fiber Effect” by Nichole Dandrea-Russert

Servings: 8–10 patties

Ingredients

  • 1 cup cooked short-grain brown rice
  • 1 cup raw walnuts
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided, plus more for cooking if needed (alternatively you can use veggie broth or water)
  • 1 medium yellow onion, diced
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 tablespoon ground cumin
  • 2 teaspoons smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon garlic
  • 1 teaspoon turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon each sea salt
  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper
  • 1 (15-ounce) BPA-free can black beans, drained
  • ⅓ cup almond or oat flour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fNpjo_0gVaAjoB00


Directions

Cook brown rice as instructed on the package and set aside. Time saver: have rice ready to go ahead of time.

Heat a small skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add raw walnuts and toast for 5–7 minutes, stirring frequently, until fragrant and golden brown. (Keep an eye on them to prevent burning. You just want them toasted.) Set aside and allow to cool.

In the meantime, heat another small to medium skillet over medium heat. Once hot, add ½ tablespoon of oil (or veggie broth) and onion. Season with a bit of salt and pepper and sauté for 3–4 minutes, or until onion is fragrant, soft, and translucent. Remove from heat and set aside.

Once walnuts are cooled, add to blender or food processor with chili powder, cumin, smoked paprika, turmeric, salt and pepper and blend to a fine meal. Set aside. Add the black beans to a large mixing bowl and mash well with a fork or potato masher, leaving only a few whole beans. Next, to mashed beans, add cooked rice, spiced walnut mixture, sautéed onion, flour and mix thoroughly with a wooden spoon for 1–2 minutes, or until a moldable dough is formed. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.

Form 8–10 burger patties (depending on size you prefer) and set on a baking sheet or plate for grilling. If grilling, heat the grill and brush with oil to avoid sticking. Otherwise, heat the same skillet you used earlier to medium heat. Once skillet is warm, lightly coat the bottom of your skillet with oil then add your burgers, about half an inch apart. If there is not enough space for all of them to grill evenly then grill half of the mixture at a time, then cook the other half. Cook for 3–4 minutes or until browned on one side, then flip (gently). Cook for 3–4 minutes on the other side.

Prepare any other toppings you’d like such as sliced tomato, avocado, sprouts, herbs, veganaise. Serve burgers as is, on toasted buns or as a lettuce wrap with added toppings.

Delicious and nutritious additions: Try these burgers without a bun, or substituting in a lettuce wrap. Layer by adding greens, tomato, kimchi and onion.

Reprinted with permission, from “The Fiber Effect” by Nichole Dandrea-Russert, published by Hatherleigh Press.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Try these healthy black bean burgers from "The Fiber Effect" for a light summer meal

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myrecipes.com

My Favorite Summer Dessert Uses Only 3 Ingredients and Takes Just 10 Minutes

My favorite summer desserts are those that are crazy easy to toss together and highlight the bounty of summer fruits which are in such abundance. If I don't have to turn on my oven and heat up the kitchen, so much the better. And if it is a dessert with a recipe so simple, I can just memorize it? Now we are really off to the races.
RECIPES
The Urban Menu

Be Healthy: 11 Breakfast Recipes

Mornings are for making choices. Pancakes, muffins, and pizza for breakfast may sound like your childhood dream breakfast, and guess what - now you can make your dreams come true. So let’s see what’s on the menu. Blueberry Keto Muffins These Keto blueberry muffins are a delightful treat that is worth getting out of bed for. These gluten-free, low-carb muffins have a lusciously rich texture thanks to plenty of butter and cream. Ingredients (9 muffins): 2 ½ cups finely ground almond flour (280 g) ¼ teaspoon baking powder (1.25 g) ½ teaspoon salt (2.5 g) 1 egg ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature (60 g) 3/4...
RECIPES
thespruceeats.com

Grilled Parmesan Potatoes Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) Grilled Parmesan potatoes are an excellent potato side dish to enjoy on a hot summer day. The grill is the perfect alternative when it's so warm you can't even dream of turning on the oven. Roast the savory Parmesan and garlic-coated potatoes in foil packets on the grill alongside your grilled steaks, chicken, or burgers. The seasoned potatoes cook to perfection in just 20 to 30 minutes on a charcoal or gas grill.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Food & Drinks
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
butterwithasideofbread.com

BLUEBERRY DUMP CAKE

Blueberry Dump Cake is a fantastic dessert, made with blueberry pie filling & cake mix! This simple fruit dump cake recipe could not be any easier to make!. This incredible blueberry cake recipe is packed with sweet berry flavor in every bite, it is the perfect treat for so many occasions. Serve this 3 ingredient blueberry dump cake up this summer at a backyard BBQ, at a baby shower for a boy (blue theme) or save it for the family on Sunday night.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burger#Hamburger#Black Beans#Grilling#Food Drink
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHICKEN SALAD WITH GRAPES AND PECANS

Chicken Salad with Grapes and Pecans is a delicious variation on a classic chicken salad recipe! Packed with hearty chicken, juicy fruit & an amazing dressing, this chicken salad with nuts is perfect!. This chicken salad with pecans and grapes recipe is made with just a few ingredients and served...
RECIPES
Fox News

Cheesy pasta with bacon and peas: Try the recipe

This "ultimate" pasta is quite the supper. "The ‘Ultimate Pasta with Bacon and Peas’ is made with no cream. Pasta water, olive oil and Parmesan cheese add the perfect touch of creaminess, accentuating the smokiness of the bacon and sweetness of the peas," says Grace Vallo, creator of the recipe blog tastefullygrace.com, noting that the addition of shallots and garlic are also a nice touch.
RECIPES
One Green Planet

Banana Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Icing [Vegan]

2 teaspoons plant-based egg replacer 2 teaspoons *or any egg replacer you prefer according to the package instructions for 1 egg. Cream the vegan butter with the sugar on medium-high speed until light and fluffy this will take approximately 3-4 minutes. Sift the flour, baking powder & soda, the plant-based...
RECIPES
Bon Appétit

Seared Halloumi Cheese and Nectarine Salad

Everyone knows a good salad is all in the vinaigrette, and don’t get me wrong, this one’s great; but here, it’s all about the flavor and textural contrast between the salty, seared Halloumi cheese and sweet, juicy nectarines. The fattoush-inspired dressing features pomegranate molasses and sumac for a bright yet earthy flavor that complements the fresh herbs, crunchy radishes, and slightly spicy red onions. —Zaynab Issa.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC News

How to make an easy cucumber salad using a vegetable peeler

Check out how Yumna Jawad makes this refreshing dish. Stay cool as a cucumber in the kitchen this summer with a couple ingredients and one easy, no-knife-needed recipe. Yumna Jawad, a recipe developer and Feel Good Foodie blogger, shared her simple hack for creating a five-minute creamy cucumber salad using only a vegetable peeler to prep the main ingredient.
RECIPES
Real Health

Healthy Recipe: Black Bean Burgers

Black beans make the best veggie burgers. They are a delicious, nutritious, low-fat alternative to regular ground beef burgers. Their rich taste and meaty texture makes them a favorite among vegetarians and carnivores alike. Corn, cilantro, cumin, and a little kick of cayenne give our bean burgers an irresistible hint of Tex-Mex style that is only improved by a slice of creamy avocado.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why You Should Never Eat An Overcooked Egg

Which came first, the chicken or the egg? We might never know, but also, should we care at all? Both are very tasty and can be prepared in many different ways. In the US, poultry is the most popular type of meat, and in 2017, each American ate 48.8 kg of chicken, per World Atlas. But eggs are also in high demand – Statista reports that in 2021, each American ate a whopping 284.6 eggs, and the US produces about 75 billion eggs annually, per PA Eats. And who wouldn't love them? After all, eggs are very good for you.
LivingCheap

Tasty recipes for cheap and abundant zucchini

The zucchini are here! The zucchini are here! The world’s cheapest ingredient has arrived in gardens, farmers’ markets and grocery stores, and it’s cheap, cheap, cheap. So what do you do with all this bounty? Well, you can pan-fry it as a side vegetable, cube it and put it on kabobs, slice it raw into a big summer salad, put it on a summer veggie tray with dip or even make pickles out of it. Zucchini also is a great add-in for quiches and frittatas. Add zucchini to soup and stir-fry. Grated zucchini even helps keep meatloaf moist.
RECIPES
Health Digest

Healthy Vegetable Soup Recipe

Vegetable soup is something that certainly ought to be healthy, but if you're getting it out of a can, it might be high in sodium and low in, well, actual vegetables. Sure, it's fun to spell out words with the tiny noodle letters, but that's about the only plus side. For a truly nutritious soup, though, you're best off making one from scratch. This way, you can cram in all of the vegetables that your heart desires, and maintain control of every ingredient that goes into the soup.
RECIPES
Fox News

Cheeseburger salad? Try this healthy take on the classic meal

This salad recipe is a fun twist on an American favorite, according to Alyssa Burnison, a South Dakota-based registered dietitian. "It’s low-carb, easy to make, and healthy to enjoy on those summer BBQ days," says Burnison, who is also the director of program and nutrition at Profile Plan. She...
RECIPES
Vice

Pita Bread Recipe

1 (¼-ounce|7-gram) packet active dry yeast. Combine the flour, yeast, salt, sugar, 1 cup of the water, and the olive oil in a food processor. Pulse just until a ball forms. With the machine running, stream in the remaining 3 tablespoons water and process for 1 minute. The dough should be loose and sticky. Scoop the dough into a large bowl and cover with a kitchen towel. Let rise at room temperature for 30 to 45 minutes, or until doubled in volume.
RECIPES
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy