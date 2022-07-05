6 ways to start new birthday traditions this year

Birthdays are big deals for kids. Beyond the presents, cakes, and party planning, consider creating a meaningful family tradition that is something your child can remember for years to come. Remember – it’s never too late to start a new tradition or tweak an existing one. It doesn’t have to be over-the-top to create ritual and meaning that shouts to little ones that they are adored.

Recount their birth story

While you probably don’t want to detail the labor pains, highlighting the excitement, anticipation, sharp memories from just before, during and after their arrival is sweet family tradition. Children love to hear stories about themselves, so describing their arrival can create a long lasting memory, no matter how they joined your family.

Birthday breakfast or favorite meal

This one is probably not new, but making your child’s favorite breakfast or meal to commemorate their big day is a wonderful tradition. Whether it is green pancakes in the shape of name letters or a special pizza pie, as children grow older invite them to create this meal with you and savor that connection in the kitchen.

“Through the Years” photo gallery walk

Find some of your favorite baby, toddler, and beyond photos. Grab some string or use tape to make a photo walk from birth to their current age selecting photos of special moments. Walk and talk through each photo with your child, reliving these special times and what you remember about them.

Plant a birthday tree

Admittedly, this one requires a little more effort, but it is a fun way to compare height and growth at any age – plant a birthday tree and let your child grow with it. Consider a fruiting tree, like an apple or peach, for extra fun. Each year take a picture of your child and their tree and involve them in the planting, watering, and care of the tree throughout the years.

Create a birthday belt or crown

Create a special birthday crown or belt that can be worn each year by the honoree. Free printable patterns are available online or – and hear us out – you can find some gorgeous pre-made crowns and sashes from cottage makers on Etsy. Each year the birthday person can add jewels, buttons, and trinkets to personalize and bedazzle it even more. Make it a challenge to see how long they can wear it on their special day.

Start a birthday journal

Create a birthday journal where you and your child can draw pictures, add photos, and write down favorite highlights of their previous year. You can even come up with a set of specific interview questions to recount the ways your child has changed, new adventures, hobbies, or special accomplishments reflecting on their past year. This is a family treasure in the making.

