ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

6 ways to start new birthday traditions this year

By Emily Eileen Carter
Asheville Citizen-Times
Asheville Citizen-Times
 2 days ago

Birthdays are big deals for kids. Beyond the presents, cakes, and party planning, consider creating a meaningful family tradition that is something your child can remember for years to come. Remember – it’s never too late to start a new tradition or tweak an existing one. It doesn’t have to be over-the-top to create ritual and meaning that shouts to little ones that they are adored.

Recount their birth story

While you probably don’t want to detail the labor pains, highlighting the excitement, anticipation, sharp memories from just before, during and after their arrival is sweet family tradition. Children love to hear stories about themselves, so describing their arrival can create a long lasting memory, no matter how they joined your family.

Birthday breakfast or favorite meal

This one is probably not new, but making your child’s favorite breakfast or meal to commemorate their big day is a wonderful tradition. Whether it is green pancakes in the shape of name letters or a special pizza pie, as children grow older invite them to create this meal with you and savor that connection in the kitchen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7RLm_0gVaAgA000

“Through the Years” photo gallery walk

Find some of your favorite baby, toddler, and beyond photos. Grab some string or use tape to make a photo walk from birth to their current age selecting photos of special moments. Walk and talk through each photo with your child, reliving these special times and what you remember about them.

Plant a birthday tree

Admittedly, this one requires a little more effort, but it is a fun way to compare height and growth at any age – plant a birthday tree and let your child grow with it. Consider a fruiting tree, like an apple or peach, for extra fun. Each year take a picture of your child and their tree and involve them in the planting, watering, and care of the tree throughout the years.

Create a birthday belt or crown

Create a special birthday crown or belt that can be worn each year by the honoree. Free printable patterns are available online or – and hear us out – you can find some gorgeous pre-made crowns and sashes from cottage makers on Etsy. Each year the birthday person can add jewels, buttons, and trinkets to personalize and bedazzle it even more. Make it a challenge to see how long they can wear it on their special day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KrOPt_0gVaAgA000

Start a birthday journal

Create a birthday journal where you and your child can draw pictures, add photos, and write down favorite highlights of their previous year. You can even come up with a set of specific interview questions to recount the ways your child has changed, new adventures, hobbies, or special accomplishments reflecting on their past year. This is a family treasure in the making.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 6 ways to start new birthday traditions this year

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Motherly

Mama, your time is precious too

They grow up so fast. You really need to soak in every second!. You hear this refrain nothing short of a thousand times when you are raising children. The laundry, the dishes, the dirty floor—it can all wait. Those babies are too precious and the days pass by too quickly. You need to spend time with your kids, to appreciate these moments before they are gone.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

When my mother wanted to get out of work early, she shut down the whole place

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother still has dreams she's sixteen again and soldering jewelry at her first job. Working in a jewelry shop could be tedious. Most of the time, my mother really enjoyed her job. She enjoyed the friends she had made at the shop, and she certainly enjoyed the paycheck at the end of the week. However, sometimes she felt bored, really bored.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Society
Asheville, NC
Lifestyle
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: July 10 to 16, 2022

Picture this: You’re all wrapped up in your favorite sweatshirt and blanket, with your lover and best friends at a vibey bonfire on a lake. Living out a true folklore era Taylor Swift fantasy. You’re working remotely and still have a few emails to shoot off before calling it a day, but for now, you’re making s’mores, sharing reality television theories and looking at the stars. That’s how this week should feel. Relaxing and surprisingly productive all at once. The astrology of the second half of 2022 has far more challenges than the first half, but this week stands out as one of the sweetest. The main event is the full moon in Capricorn on the 13th which comes as a not so gentle reminder that as much as we need to “get serious,” we also need to lighten up. Let this be a week for initiating real change that sticks.
LIFESTYLE
dogster.com

How to Teach Your Dog to Roll Over

How to teach your dog to roll over is just one of many fun simple tricks to teach your dog. Before you begin, keep in mind that your training sessions should be short and fun. This dog trick is deceptively strenuous and when you have your dog roll over, he will be using muscles he may not use frequently, so be thoughtful of how many repetitions you do. If your dog has a history of back injuries, talk with your veterinarian before beginning to teach this dog trick to find out if it is appropriate for your dog.
PETS
Refinery29

I Let Tarot Cards Guide My Life & It Changed My Entire Week

I was gifted my first-ever tarot deck this year, along with an accompanying guidebook — a set titled Our Tarot, by Sarah Shipmen. It's a beautiful deck, featuring women who changed the course of history, including Joan of Arc, Emily Dickinson and Harriet Tubman. But I admit, I was intimidated. Getting into tarot is more involved than, say, looking at your horoscope. I had no idea how to use the deck. But I always enjoyed the tarot pulls that pop up on my TikTok feed, so I pledged to figure it out.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Parade
inputmag.com

The dark side of TikTok tarot

Two years ago, when Sarah was in the heady midst of a blossoming romance, she was plagued with anxious thoughts: Does he really like me? Will he text? Will this work?. Encouraged by her friends, the now 29-year-old turned to TikTok tarot for answers. On the platform, videos with titles like “you must watch this,” “someone is on the verge of declaring their feelings for you,” and “messages in these cards are very powerful. Keep scrolling if you fear the truth” vied for her attention. The videos themselves featured bodiless hands, sometimes adorned with rings, hovering over a deck of facedown cards.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Daily Mail

A horse can always spot the bad guy: Grant Golliher teaches invaluable lessons anyone can use to live a fuller, more successful life

‘Put a wild horse in the middle of a group of people,’ says one of Grant Golliher’s friends, ‘and it will pick out the most dangerous guy, every time.’. The friend worked at a farm which teaches horse skills to prisoners who are about to be released. Every new group was asked to stand around the edge of a pen, and ‘pretty soon [the horse] would throw its head up and snort at a particular fellow…the horse could also pick out the least threatening guy …and would be drawn to him’.
ANIMALS
Elle

How To Plan a Wedding This Summer, According to Your Horoscope

Disclaimer: Wedding season hits kinda different in 2022. Now that women’s reproductive freedom has officially been criminalized in major zones of the United States, the idea of governmental involvement in any relationship choice is hardly appealing. Yet marriage license or not, the urge to love freely is something a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Co-Existing With Opposing Ideas Of Spirituality

Recently I stumbled across a diary entry that I had written at the age of fifteen. I couldn’t even begin to imagine dating someone that isn’t a Christian. What would we even do together? Any guy who doesn’t believe what I believe is a waste of my time.
Asheville Citizen-Times

Asheville Citizen-Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

Asheville North Carolina News - citizen-times is the home page of The Citizen Times with in depth local news, sports and entertainment.

 http://citizen-times.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy