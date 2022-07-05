ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

88th annual Dundalk Independence Day Parade emphasizes community pride

By Story by Ben Terzi Special to The Dundalk Eagle
 2 days ago

The streets of Dundalk came alive with sounds of music and cheering crowds for the 88th annual Independence Day Parade on Monday.

Droves of people, both local and out-of-town, watched as over 150 festive floats cruised through the neighborhood to celebrate the American holiday.

William Feuer, chair of the Dundalk Independence Day Committee, said an immense amount of preparation goes into the parade every year.

“We start planning for the parade on July 5th for the next year,” Feuer said. “Then in August we start our first meeting and meet monthly.”

Like every year, the parade is prefaced by the annual Dundalk Heritage Independence 6k where marathoners race from the parking lot at the Community College of Baltimore County to the finish line at Dundalk Middle School. All are welcomed and always cheered on by early-bird attendees who set up their lawn chairs at 7 a.m.

“It’s just a great race,” said marathoner George Fotis. “To come out and support the community and get a little exercise.”

Marathoners of all ages congregated at the parking lot, bottling up their own adrenaline and excitement.

It didn’t take long for Paul Rosenberger, one of the organizers, to line everyone up before the start of the race. With 100 competitors’ feet planted on the starting line, the competition was stiff and a grueling silence fell before them as the countdown started.

Once they were off to the races, runners sprinted and jogged down Sollers Point Road with some noticeably dressed in patriotic regalia from head-to-toe.

“We enjoy it,” said Rob Feigley. “It’s fun to run through the streets of my hometown and get cheered on.”

However, it didn’t take long for 18-year-old Luke Seebode from Patapsco to cross the finish line the fastest and win first place.

Just as the marathon wrapped up, the parade was underway with a calvary of fire engines meddling up Belclare Road. Both parents and children stood at attention to thank the boys in red while whistling and cheering on their local precincts.

“We go to the parade every year, man — we love it,” local native Greg Higgs said. “[This parade] means patriotism and celebrating America.”

As the sounds of fire engines roared through Shipping Place, an array of county and state politicians shortly followed. Gov. Larry Hogan shook hands with attendees in the crowd before Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski Jr. arrived.

With 41 sponsors and a budget of over $21,000, this year’s parade was one for the books according to attendees.

“The whole atmosphere is happiness, patriotism and freedom,” Alissa Huber, who traveled from Middle River, said.

According to Feuer, this year’s parade was a bounce back from the last one that was financially affected due to COVID-19.

Feuer stressed the number of businesses that suffered because of the pandemic lowered the amount of money received through sponsorships, last year. However, he was thankful for the donations that the Independence Day Committee received for this event.

“The Dundalk community — individuals and businesses — really stepped up and we were completely able to fund the parade,” said Feuer.

The committee is not the only one grateful to move on to post-pandemic events. Longtime residents like Rob Sheers are happy to see the parade’s return.

“I’ve been [in Dundalk] about 30 years,” said Sheers, a veteran of the Marine Corps. “I haven’t been to the parade for a while because of the virus, and I then said ‘Oh I got to get up and look at the parade this time.’”

Even though the Independence Day Parade is centered on July 4th festivities, many residents look at this event as a staple in the community with personal ties to it. Dundalk local Nick Moskos, who dressed up as Captain America, has fond memories of attending the lively event since he was a child with his father and does not plan on stopping soon.

“It brings a tear to my eye,” Moskos said. “I love it — I’ve been up since 12 o’clock last night.”

Other locals view the parade as synonymous with Dundalk pride and its grassroots within the neighborhood. Locals like Candice and Pas Fulton, who live on Yorkway and have been in the community for 30 years, easily summarized how many residents feel.

“This is our livelihood,” Candice Fulton said. “We live in Dundalk, work in Dundalk — I’m so impressed with how many people are out today.”

A sense of togetherness and communal respect plays an important role in the annual parade, while some people take time to reconnect with old friends and classmates. As the parade floats marched the final stretch to the intersection of Liberty Parkway and Dunmanway, the last crowd of attendees savors the local festivities until next year.

“In Dundalk, we’re very proud to tell you we’re from Dundalk,” Feuer said. “We rally around ourselves and support our organizations and community.”

