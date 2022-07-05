ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

CofC In The News: Week of July 4, 2022

By Mike Robertson
 2 days ago

College of Charleston “In The News” is a weekly roundup of news articles featuring College faculty, staff, students or alumni. Recent media coverage of the College includes:. The Associated Press reports that the Avery Research...

COVID-19 Preparations for Return to Campus – Fall ’22

The College’s COVID-19 Leadership Team sent the following announcement to students on July 6, 2022:. We are excited about seeing you on campus for the upcoming fall semester. Please keep in mind that COVID-19 remains endemic in our community, and it’s important that we all remain vigilant in guarding...
Study Abroad Scholarships Expand Students’ Horizons

Above: International business major Justin Le in Trujillo, Spain during the spring 2022 semester. Following a two-year hiatus because of the global pandemic, College of Charleston students are once again able to broaden their worldview through the many study abroad programs CofC offers. The Department of Hispanic Studies led the way during the spring 2022 semester, sending 12 students to its signature program in Trujillo, Spain, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2021. Two more programs are running in Trujillo this summer.
Moses Family Papers

The Moses Family Papers collection is composed of photographs and narratives related to and created by members of the Moses Family, a prominent Jewish family in South Carolina. Notable in the collection is a typescript narrative given by Octavia Harby Moses, daughter of the prominent Jewish reformer and founder of Harby’s Acadamy, Isaac Harby, which describes her family’s experience throughout the American Civil War. The collection also includes several cartes de visite, tintypes, cabinet cards, and daguerreotypes of the Moses family, as well as members of the related Cohen, Emanuel, Jennings, and De Ribas families. Included in the physical collection are genealogical research materials, correspondence, pamphlets, and clippings related to the Moses Family. A related collection is the Cohen, Emanuel, Moses, Seixas Family Papers collection.
