CofC In The News: Week of July 4, 2022

The Moses Family Papers collection is composed of photographs and narratives related to and created by members of the Moses Family, a prominent Jewish family in South Carolina. Notable in the collection is a typescript narrative given by Octavia Harby Moses, daughter of the prominent Jewish reformer and founder of Harby’s Acadamy, Isaac Harby, which describes her family’s experience throughout the American Civil War. The collection also includes several cartes de visite, tintypes, cabinet cards, and daguerreotypes of the Moses family, as well as members of the related Cohen, Emanuel, Jennings, and De Ribas families. Included in the physical collection are genealogical research materials, correspondence, pamphlets, and clippings related to the Moses Family. A related collection is the Cohen, Emanuel, Moses, Seixas Family Papers collection.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO