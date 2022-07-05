ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brighton, PA

New Brighton liquor store temporarily closes

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
 2 days ago
NEW BRIGHTON − The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the borough has closed temporarily.

The closure began this past Monday to accommodate store renovations.

The New Brighton location, at 816 Third Ave., is expected to reopen in late summer, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

Customers can shop for wines, spirits, and accessories at other state liquor stores such as:

  • Rochester Plaza, 730 Ohio River Blvd., East Rochester.
  • 1476 Old Broadhead Road., Center Township.
  • Chippewa Center, 2580 Constitution Blvd., Chippewa Township.

Additional locations and store hours can be found at FWGS.com.

