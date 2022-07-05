ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

The Villages will host free online session on becoming a foster parent

By Staff Reporters
WLFI.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — People interested in becoming foster parents have a upcoming seminar to learn more about what it takes. There are more than 13,000 children in Indiana needing...

www.wlfi.com

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

Indiana to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

An increasing number of Americans are facing food insecurity across the United States. Federal and State governments and private nonprofit groups are making extensive efforts to combat this. Still, there are people whose next meal source is unknown, and food insecurity is due to different circumstances.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Indiana needs foster parents - here's how you learn how to help

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 13,500 children need foster parents in Indiana. The Villages of Indiana will host free, virtual foster parent information sessions via Zoom. Anyone considering becoming a foster parent is encouraged to join. The sessions are:. July 12 from 6:00 P.M. to 7:30 P.M. August 9...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

State announces plan to combat Indiana teacher shortage

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - A grant in Indiana aims to improve the educator pipeline for Hoosier schools. Some local schools are struggling to keep teaching positions filled. The Indiana Department of Education announced Wednesday it's accepting applications for the attract, prepare, retain grant. Five million dollars is available to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
Indiana State
City
Lafayette, IN
indyschild.com

7 Central Indiana Splash Pads Worth the Drive

Looking to beat the heat this summer? Then get your family to a splash pad! Indianapolis and Central Indiana are home to some of the best splash pads and spray parks anywhere. Splash pads are lots of fun for kids of all ages — everyone from babies to teens (and even adults!) will find lots of fun cooling off in the spray of a splash pad. And best of all: Unlike visiting a pool or water park, a splash pad is free!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Carrying a gun in Indiana without a license or permit, Todd Rokita pushed document

You now have the right to carry a gun in Indiana without a license or permit. But, you may not carry a gun in schools, secure areas of airports, commercial or chartered aircrafts, casinos, the Indiana Government Center, the State Fairgrounds (unless the gun is for sale or trade at a fairgrounds event) and penal institutions. Your rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights”.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Foster Home#The Villages Of Indiana
WISH-TV

Eviction prevention groups get new lifeline

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The director of one legal aid group on Tuesday hopes a new federal grant ultimately leads to fewer people facing eviction. Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s office announced seven legal aid groups will receive a combined total of $13.1 million in grants to hire more lawyers and legal support staff to help people who are facing eviction. The grants also will fund the installation of information kiosks in courthouses and libraries to help connect people with resources. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Comcast gives free flags to Hoosier families

INDIANAPOLIS — It is a symbol of freedom: the red, white, and blue American flag waves from the yards and porches of many Hoosier households. James Toon sees dozens of flags every day, as he drives for Comcast as a tech operations supervisor. "If I see a flag," Toon...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer, John Riggers, arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

As Indiana considers second tax refund, some wonder: where’s the first?

With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue....
INDIANA STATE
Wave 3

With dangerous heat, AC technicians give tips on how to keep homes cool

Your Money: Indiana small business, Food court prices, Stranger Things, Sports betting apps users. Costco just raised prices of two food court favorites. Also, Indiana ranked high in the nation for small business job growth in June. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WISH-TV

Dems call Indiana special session ‘bait and switch’ on original start date

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats on Wednesday accused Republicans of planning an abortion ban behind closed doors. Gov. Eric Holcomb on June 22 ordered lawmakers to meet in special session beginning Wednesday to approve an inflation relief package. Those plans changed days later after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the ruling that gutted Roe v. Wade and ended federal protections for abortion services. The governor and Republican legislative leaders agreed to push the special session back to July 25 to give lawmakers time to put together abortion legislation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

What to know about Indiana's new gun law

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Gun owners in Indiana may now go to most places with their firearms, either with a license to carry or not. For law enforcement, this means there is no longer an immediate way to know if a person is allowed to have a gun. Unlawful carrying of a gun is still a class A Misdemeanor under the new law.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
getnews.info

Following “Customer First” Principal, Indy Auto Man Emerges As Indiana’s Top Pre-Owned Car Dealer.

Indy Auto Man has won the hearts of its customers by setting the highest standards in the pre-owned car market. Indy Auto Man is the most popular used vehicle seller in Indianapolis. Customers love them for their vast range of high-quality cars and friendly and supportive staff. Indy Auto Man provides its visitors with a comprehensive selection of services, including purchasing their used automobiles, acquiring trade-in vehicles, providing automobile financing, and selling extended service contracts. Indy Auto Man’s collection of over 300 pre-owned cars comes from more than 30 well-known manufacturers such as Ford, Toyota, Honda, Chevrolet, Dodge, and Chrysler.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WOWO News

State Officials Pondering Second Tax Refund While Some Have Not Received Their First

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22nd, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue. That’s about 45% of the $545 million Gov. Eric Holcomb promised to return when he announced the move in December 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy