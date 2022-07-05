ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Health officials, legal experts wait to see how far Indiana legislature will go after Roe v. Wade struck down

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross the state, health officials and legal experts are waiting to see what abortion restrictions will be introduced in Indiana after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade. Advocates and healthcare providers warn that the specific language of a law could have wide-ranging impacts on both reproductive...

WTHR

Pro-choice protestors rally at Indiana Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — The story of a 10-year-old coming to Indiana for an abortion drove pro-choice protesters to the steps of the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday. Many said they were fearful about the future of legal abortion in Indiana, no matter the circumstances surrounding a pregnancy. Amid a sea of signs...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana’s attorney general urges Hoosiers to check for recalled products

In June, 25 consumer products were recalled in Indiana These include everything from generic medications to refrigerators. The Indiana Attorney General helps compile these lists and urges Hoosiers to check for items they might own. The Office of Attorney General Todd Rokita takes complaints on faulty consumer goods from all...
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Fort Wayne Man Running As An Independent For Indiana’s Third Congressional District

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new name has thrown his name into the race within Indiana’s Third Congressional District this November. It was announced on Wednesday that Fort Wayne’s Nathan Gotsch has met the state requirements by submitting “well over the required number of signatures for an independent candidate” to throw his name into the race for Indiana’s Third Congressional District. In Indiana, someone running for Congress as an independent must secure signatures meeting a threshold that changes from time to time. The requirement is linked to the number of votes cast in the most recent Secretary of State election. Gotsch says he turned in 7,001 signatures gathered from counties that make up the 3rd District which enough to appear on the ballot this fall. Gotsch will formally launch his campaign next week to challenge Incumbent Republican, Jim Banks and Democrat Challenger Gary Snyder this coming fall.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Dems call Indiana special session ‘bait and switch’ on original start date

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Democrats on Wednesday accused Republicans of planning an abortion ban behind closed doors. Gov. Eric Holcomb on June 22 ordered lawmakers to meet in special session beginning Wednesday to approve an inflation relief package. Those plans changed days later after the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the ruling that gutted Roe v. Wade and ended federal protections for abortion services. The governor and Republican legislative leaders agreed to push the special session back to July 25 to give lawmakers time to put together abortion legislation.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Hoosiers rally for abortion rights on day special session was supposed to begin

Dozens of Hoosiers rallied outside the Statehouse Wednesday to “keep the fire burning” in support of abortion rights. The rally marked the day Indiana lawmakers were supposed to meet in a special session. That got pushed back as Republicans craft an abortion ban in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning its long-standing abortion rights precedents.
INDIANA STATE
Great Lakes Now

New laws and tech are changing the tides for hydroelectricity in Indiana

Great Lakes Now is publishing this story in conjunction with the National Newspaper Association Foundation’s News Fellows Program. In March, during NNA’s Community Newspaper Leadership Summit, a group of student journalists met with experts and policy leaders in Washington D.C. to discuss the topic of climate change. The students then further reported and wrote articles like this one for publication in state press association member media outlets. Great Lakes Now is a Michigan Press Association member.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Attorney General Announces Indiana Gun Owners’ Bill of Rights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana residents can now carry a gun across the state without a license or permit, however there are still certain places that carrying is still forbidden as rights as a gun owner are now compiled in a document called the Indiana “Gun Owners Bill of Rights” which were announced last week by Indiana Attorney General, Todd Rokita.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Republicans state Senate majority in Indiana

Republicans have clinched a state Senate majority, four months before a single ballot is cast. Eight Republican senators will be unopposed for reelection. Democrats filled four ballot vacancies ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, but even if they run the table in the November election, that would leave them with 24 seats, extending the Republican majority the party has held for 44 years.
INDIANA STATE
Your Radio Place

As many area residents have protested Ohio's new abortion rule a 10-year-old girl travels to Indiana for procedure

OHIO – Three days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis physician took a call from a colleague, a child abuse doctor in Ohio. Hours after the Supreme Court action, Ohio outlawed any abortion after six weeks. Now this doctor had a 10-year-old patient in the office who was six weeks and three days pregnant following a child abuse incident.
OHIO STATE
WOWO News

State Officials Pondering Second Tax Refund While Some Have Not Received Their First

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With Indiana lawmakers poised to authorize a second, $225 tax refund to taxpayers in a special session this month, some Hoosiers are still waiting for the $125 refunds promised late last year. As of June 22nd, Indiana had issued about $245.6 million in refunds, according to the Department of Revenue. That’s about 45% of the $545 million Gov. Eric Holcomb promised to return when he announced the move in December 2021.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Fastest growing Northern Indiana communities

Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
LAKE COUNTY, IN

Community Policy