MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (7/5) PREMIUM

Joey Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in New York’s 16-0 win against the Pirates on Wednesday. Gallo reaches 10 homers for the sixth straight season. However, it was his first since June 17 in Toronto and his first inside the States since a two-dinger game in Minnesota on June 9. Gallo, a career .203 hitter, has never been known for his average but his .167 average this season is on pace for the worst of his career in a season where he appeared in more than 17 games (.040 in 2016). In fact, his entire slash line of .167/.283/.338 is on pace for career lows. Gallo has missed time in May due to COVID-19 and there could be lingering effects contributing to the decline. Gallo has 23 home runs in 125 games since being acquired by New York last season, which is still two less than he had already in just 95 games in 2021 with Texas before being traded. Outside of name recognition, Gallo hasn’t given much to fantasy owners in 2022.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO