ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Tuesday (7/5) PREMIUM

By Josh Shepardson
fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday’s main slate includes a dozen games. However, the pitching is lackluster. Thus, the touted selections are...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Alex Kirilloff feeling alright after collision Wednesday

Kirilloff had a solid series despite being removed from Wednesday’s game after the collision. He went 6-for-13 with two home runs and six RBIs during the series with the White Sox. The Twins have an off day Thursday, but look for an update prior to their series opener with the Rangers Friday.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Andrew Benintendi scores three times, steal base in win Wednesday

Andrew Benintendi went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Kansas City's 7-4 victory in Houston on Wednesday. Benintendi stuffed the box score on Wednesday night contributing in nearly every category against the Astros. Benintendi has seven multi-hit performances in his last nine games and is 16-for-33 (.485) in that span. He only has three homers but his slash line of .316/.387/.404 and 33 RBI make up for his lack of power. As the trade deadline grows closer, a lot of contenders should be interested in the left fielder which would only increase his fantasy value.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Ty France activated from IL Thursday

France was placed on the IL for a left elbow sprain on June 25. He is slashing .316/.390/.476 with 10 home runs and 45 RBIs. Lineups have not been posted yet for the Mariners, but France should be started in all formats now that he is healthy again.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

NBA Power Rankings (2022 Fantasy Basketball)

As we enter the NBA offseason, the answers to many questions lie ahead. Where will Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving end up? Is Deandre Ayton staying or going? Will the Lakers find a team to take on the black hole that is Russell Westbrook’s contract?. All these questions and...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fanduel#Dfs
The Spun

Nets Reportedly Made Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade Offer

The Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly turned down a massive trade offer for NBA superstar Kevin Durant. According to NBA insiders Chris Haynes and Vincent Goodwill, the Brooklyn Nets reportedly offered KD in exchange for Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and four future draft picks. While Durant is no doubt a generational talent,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

James Harden inks two year deal with Sixers

James Harden will be taking a $15 million pay cut on a team friendly deal with Philadelphia. Harden has a player option in year two and the pay cut it to provide the team resources to improve the Sixers roster. (Shams Charania via Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Philadelphia spent a massive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Taj Gibson officially waived by Knicks

The New York Knicks announced Friday they have waived Taj Gibson according to SNY’s Ian Begley. The Knicks free up $5 million in cap space for next season and Gibson is free to sign with whatever team he chooses. Several teams have reportedly already shown interest in the veteran forward/center. Gibson averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds in 159 games across three seasons in New York.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Depth-first search
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

5 Best Ball Wide Receiver Sleepers (2022 Fantasy Football)

We’ve reached the dead zone of the fantasy football year. Rookie drafts have wrapped up, and redraft leagues don’t start for several more weeks. While dynasty startup drafts are always a blast, it leads to a larger workload during the season. Instead, best ball drafts are a great way to pass the time and scratch the fantasy itch.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Damian Lillard finalizing two-year, $120 million extension with Blazers

Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers are finalizing a two-year extension worth $120 million, which would keep him under contract until the 2026-27 season. (Shams Charania on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Lillard will now become one of the top earners in NBA history with his new extension, as the team is...
PORTLAND, OR
fantasypros.com

4 Breakout Quarterback & Tight End Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at 4 breakout quarterback and tight end candidates. “No tight end should make a bigger leap in 2022 than Cole Kmet, whose upside has been capped by a lack of touchdown equity with veteran Jimmy Graham rearing his ugly head the past few seasons. But Graham is currently a free agent, opening the door for Kmet to smash in 2022. Kmet’s eighth-ranked route participation and seventh-ranked target share (17%) from 2021 hardly align with his fantasy production — no tight end finished with more fantasy points under expectation (-36.6) than the Notre Dame product in 2021. That designation is a sign Kmet is due for a fantasy breakout. It signaled as much for guys like Zach Ertz and Dawson Knox, who scored fewer points than expected in 2020 before contributing in fantasy this past year. Both tight ends finished 2021 as top-10 options at the position in fantasy points per game. ”
NFL
fantasypros.com

Justin Houston agrees to new deal with Ravens

Houston has been a solid player for the Ravens during his tenure, and they made sure to keep him around by tendering and re-signing him. Baltimore's defense is thought to be above average, and keeping the veteran around will only be good for them. Look for a healthy Ravens defense to bounce back from an injury-riddled 2021 campaign.
BALTIMORE, MD
fantasypros.com

Max Fried exits Wednesday’s start with glute tightness

Max Fried exited his Wednesday start for precautionary reasons with right-glute tightness. Manager Brian Snitker stated he will be fine for his next start. Fried was putting together another great performance on Wednesday prior to exiting with the injury. In 17 games (9-2) he has a 2.52 ERA and a solid 8.39 K/9 ratio. He ranks seventh in the NL in strikeouts, second in wins, and fifth in ERA. Great news for fantasy managers that he is not expected to miss his next scheduled start.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury, undergoing MRI on Friday

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Portland Trail Blazers lottery pick Shaedon Sharpe sustained a left shoulder injury Thursday that ended his Summer League debut and he is expected to undergo an MRI on Friday. (Chris Haynes of Yahoo) Fantasy Impact:. The seventh overall selection in the 2022 NBA...
PORTLAND, OR
fantasypros.com

Joey Gallo homers in Yankees’ blowout victory Wednesday

Joey Gallo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored in New York’s 16-0 win against the Pirates on Wednesday. Gallo reaches 10 homers for the sixth straight season. However, it was his first since June 17 in Toronto and his first inside the States since a two-dinger game in Minnesota on June 9. Gallo, a career .203 hitter, has never been known for his average but his .167 average this season is on pace for the worst of his career in a season where he appeared in more than 17 games (.040 in 2016). In fact, his entire slash line of .167/.283/.338 is on pace for career lows. Gallo has missed time in May due to COVID-19 and there could be lingering effects contributing to the decline. Gallo has 23 home runs in 125 games since being acquired by New York last season, which is still two less than he had already in just 95 games in 2021 with Texas before being traded. Outside of name recognition, Gallo hasn’t given much to fantasy owners in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Chris Taylor officially placed on the 10-day IL

The Dodgers officially placed utility man Chris Taylor on the 10-day injured list with a fractured foot, per MLB beat writer Juan Toribio. (MLB) Taylor had been feeling discomfort in his foot recently, which prompted the Dodgers to send him for a CT scan. That came back with the fracture. The specific timetable for his absence is not yet known, but it will obviously be longer than the 10-day window. Taylor was having a really poor year hitting .238 with just six home runs and 27 RBI. Zach McKinstry was activated in a corresponding move.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

Connor Seabold placed on 15-day IL Saturday

Seabold has made three starts this season and has an 11.91 ERA, 2.56 WHIP, and a .513 BABIP. Even with the small sample size, it is safe to move on from Seabold right now unless you are in a dynasty format.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Luis Severino fire six scoreless innings in win Wednesday

Luis Severino pitched six innings, allowing no runs on four hits and zero walks whiles striking out three in New York’s 16-0 win against the Pirates on Wednesday. Severino improves to 5-3 on the year with Wednesday’s victory and lowered his ERA from 3.35 to 3.11 in the process. It was Severino’s first scoreless outing since June 4 (7 IP, 0 R vs Detroit) it was his first win since that date too. It was also just Severino’s fourth scoreless start out of his 15 starts. Despite Wednesday’s low strikeout total of three, which tied his season low, Severino has 94 punch outs in 84 innings this season. Severino has been pretty consistent for fantasy managers, registering six quality starts and only giving up more than four runs once. He will look for his sixth win of the year in his next start on Tuesday against the Reds.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fantasypros.com

Alec Bohm goes deep twice on Friday

Bohm provided the only runs of the night for Philadelphia, but they were enough for Zack Wheeler. He hit three balls at least 99.6 MPH on Friday, which is unusual given his mediocre 89.6 MPH average exit velocity this year. Bohm is now up to six home runs on the season, but it will take several more big games before he becomes a real option in mixed leagues. Enjoy the big night if you had a piece of him, but don't expect to see anything similar in the near future.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

C.J. Cron leaves Friday's game after HBP on wrist; X-rays negative

C.J. Cron was removed from Friday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch on his left wrist. X-rays were negative. (Danielle Allentuck on Twitter) If you watched the HBP in real time, you're probably shocked that Cron avoided a fracture, given the sound and the fact that he left the game immediately. Thankfully, the injury is just being labeled a "wrist contusion." Cron will almost certainly need to sit out at least Saturday's game, but for now, don't expect a long-term absence.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy