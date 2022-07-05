Wyoming's population is graying fast, new data shows

Seniors from Kemmerer, Evanston and Bridger Valley participate in a monthly Tri-City Pool tournament in January at the senior center in Kemmerer. Wyoming's senior population grew at the second-fastest rate in the nation from 2010 to 2020. Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune

Wyoming is getting older -- and it's happening fast.

The state's elderly population -- 65 and over -- grew 3.6 percent between July 2020 and July 2021, while the state's total population only grew 0.3 percent during the same period, according to a new report on U.S. Census data from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.

The division attributes the trend to the aging of the large number of Baby Boomers in the state, the declining fertility rate and the number of young people leaving the state.

Wyoming is home to one of the nation's largest proportions of Baby Boomers -- the group born between 1946 and 1964, who are now 57 to 75 years old -- making them mostly responsible for the rapid overall aging of the state's population.

“Ever since the first Baby Boomers turned 65 years old in 2011, there has been a rapid increase in the size of the older population," said Dr. Wenlin Liu, chief economist with the state of Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division.

The elderly population in Wyoming is projected to reach roughly 135,000 -- well over one-fifth of the state’s total residents -- by 2030, when all Baby Boomers will be above 65.

Albany County, home to the state's lone four-year public university, is the youngest county, while Hot Springs County is the oldest.

While Wyoming is rife with Boomers, the state is home to one of the smallest populations of Generation X -- the group that follows Baby Boomers -- which has started to contribute to the state's array of workforce issues.

“Wyoming does not have sufficient resident workers to replace retiring Boomers in normal economic conditions,” Liu said in a press release. “Wyoming’s demographic transition and labor market environment provides excellent opportunity and encouragement for unemployed residents who are looking for jobs within the state as many Baby Boomers are exiting the labor force."

Even with the rapid aging of the population, Wyoming’s median age still ranked in the middle of the pack nationwide last year at 38.9, and that's due in part to the fact that the U.S. is aging quickly: The median age increased from 38.5 to 38.8 from 2020 to 2021 .

"The figure indicates that the aging of both the U.S. and Wyoming’s population has been speedy," a press release from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division read.

The share of the state’s elderly population was 17.9 percent in 2021, compared to 16.8% in the country as of 2021.