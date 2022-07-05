Utah COVID-19 case counts increase 9% week-over-week with more than 6,700 new cases

New coronavirus cases increased 9% in Utah in the week ending Sunday as the state added 7,388 cases. The previous week had 6,776 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Utah ranked 14th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 11.8% from the week before, with 800,077 cases reported. With 0.96% of the country's population, Utah had 0.92% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 38 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Within Utah, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Salt Lake County with 272 cases per 100,000 per week; Davis County with 258; and Summit County with 249. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Salt Lake County, with 3,151 cases; Utah County, with 1,215 cases; and Davis County, with 918. Weekly case counts rose in five counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Salt Lake, Utah and Davis counties.

In Utah, 18 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 10 people were reported dead.

A total of 982,895 people in Utah have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 4,834 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 87,843,561 people have tested positive and 1,017,848 people have died.

Utah's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 3. Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 415

The week before that: 311

Four weeks ago: 209

Likely COVID-19 patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 65,244

The week before that: 61,335

Four weeks ago: 56,288

Hospitals in 33 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 28 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 40 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

