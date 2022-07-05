ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler Beach, FL

Florida Man Uses Superhero Strength To Save Toddler From Car Wreck

By Travis Daily
995qyk.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is like a story from a comic book! A Florida Man discovers he has superhero strength to save a toddler from a car wreck. Our amazing Florida Man, Wisguere Dormevil, saw an accident on State Road 100 in Flagler Beach. After calling 9-1-1 to report the incident, Dormevil got closer...

995qyk.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ScreenCrush

‘Wonder Man’ TV Series in Development at Marvel

Hardcore Marvel fans will get to see one of the company’s longtime heroes in his own TV series. Wonder Man — no relation to DC’s Wonder Woman — is reportedly up for his own Marvel Disney+ TV series. The show is being developed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton. Andrew Guest is the series’ head writer and producer.
TV SERIES
Polygon

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reunite in Marvel’s Echo series on Disney Plus

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will be reprising their roles as Daredevil and Kingpin in the upcoming MCU television series Echo. The series takes place after the events of Hawkeye and stars Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American woman with the power to perfectly copy another person’s movements. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will feature a plotline where Matt Murdock, the blind attorney and secret vigilante Daredevil played by Charlie Cox, will be searching for an old ally, reportedly Jessica Jones, the Marvel Comics character played by Krysten Ritter.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Daredevil and Kingpin will return for Marvel’s Echo series

When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) popped up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans of Marvel’s Daredevil series freaked out. Their freakout continued when Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) joined Hawkeye on Disney Plus. So, was Marvel setting the stage for a rematch between the two characters in the MCU? Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, a Daredevil-Kingpin reunion is indeed happening, and it might take place in Echo.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Daredevil's Appearance in Marvel's Echo Rumored to Involve Jessica Jones

The reason for Daredevil's appearance in the Echo Disney+ series may be connected to a fellow Defender. Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio are reportedly joining Echo as their Marvel counterparts Daredevil and Wilson Fisk / Kingpin, respectively. This move would continue Marvel's push of reincorporating its former Netflix characters into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe after the shows – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, and Punisher – were moved from Netflix to Disney+. While Daredevil and Kingpin appear to be locks for Echo, Jessica Jones is also rumored to play a role in the Man Without Fear's Disney+ debut.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Flagler Beach, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
epicstream.com

Marvel Studios Reportedly Has no Plans of Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Defenders Actor

Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home pretty much sealed the deal about a massive crossover involving characters from Netflix's now-defunct Marvel shows. After Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin and Matt Murdock aka Daredevil made their jaw-dropping appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the general assumption within the fandom is that it won't be long until we see the Defenders reunite in Earth-616.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie heads to Netflix

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown's new movie The Electric State is set to head to Netflix. The film was originally set up with Universal, but after over a year of negotiations, the streaming platform has officially closed the deal for the rights to the sci-fi epic. Based on Simon...
MOVIES
The Verge

Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix sci-fi movie directed by the Russo brothers

Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown will star in a new Netflix film from the Russo brothers, directors of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. The Electric State is a retro-futuristic sci-fi movie that follows Brown, a robotic companion, and an “eccentric drifter” as she travels through the American West in search of her brother, Netflix said in its casting announcement.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's She-Hulk Gets Official San Diego Comic-Con Banner

This summer is chock-full of epic moments for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, between the theatrical release of Thor: Love and Thunder and the debut of the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel, I Am Groot, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The latter series won't be premiering until mid-August, and fans are definitely eager to see what the series has in store, especially after the first trailer was released last month. While previous rumors have indicated that Marvel Studios might not have a presence at next month's San Diego Comic-Con, a new banner for the convention has surfaced in San Diego — and it happens to show She-Hulk. The banner, which was discovered by SDCC Blog!, uses She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's teaser poster with the SDCC logo, alongside a note that the convention is "celebrating the popular arts."
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Tyree Henry
Person
Mike Colter
Person
Alfre Woodard
ComicBook

Keanu Reeves Rides With Norman Reedus in Season 6 Photo

Whoa: Keanu Reeves is revving up for a Ride With Norman Reedus. The John Wick and Point Break actor filmed an episode in (Johnny) Utah for the sixth season of Ride, AMC's unscripted motorcycle travelogue series following The Walking Dead star and motorcycle enthusiast Norman Reedus on his travels around the world. In a photo posted to Instagram by Nic & Norman's — the Senoia, Georgia restaurant co-owned by Greg Nicotero and the Daryl Dixon actor — Reedus and Reeves slowed down long enough to pose for a scenic peek at their upcoming episode of Ride With Norman Reedus Season 6. See it below.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Stranger Things star says he’s discussed ways for dead character to return

The actor who became the latest Stranger Things character to be written off the show says he has discussed a way of his character returning.Netflix’s hit sci-fi series released the final two episodes of its fourth season on Friday (1 July).Spoilers follow for the Stranger Things season four finale...In the feature-length finale of season four, Joseph Quinn’s character, Eddie Munson, sacrificed himself in the Upside Down, becoming the latest Stranger Things character to meet a grisly end.However, in an interview with Radio Times, Quinn revealed he had discussed a potential return with co-star Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington).“Me...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gotham Knights Stars Confirm Connections to Joker and Robin

While we're still a few months away from the debut of Gotham Knights, the upcoming The CW series has already garnered a lot of attention. The series sparked a lot of strong feelings with the release of its first trailer earlier this spring, as fans have been curious to see what the show's own universe of DC Comics-inspired continuity entails. We'll still have to wait until 2023 to see exactly what that involves, but a new interview with some of the series' ensemble cast did confirm some major connections. In a recent interview with TVLine, Duela Dent actress Olivia Rose Keegan did confirm that her character is "the Joker's daughter", seemingly confirming that a version of the iconic supervillain exists in the show's universe.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Rated R#Oprah Winfrey Network#Accident#Florida Man#Jeep
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Every ‘Despicable Me’ Movie Ranked, Including ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’

Animation in the 2010s – at least at the box office – was dominated by one franchise. The Despicable Me films quickly became some of history’s most successful animated movies. But how do the franchise’s entries stack up against each other? Here’s our ranking of all five films in the Steve Carell-led series, including 2022’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, from worst to best.
MOVIES
IGN

How to Watch the Spider-Man Movies in Order

Spider-Man is one of the most iconic superheroes of all time, but he didn’t swing onto the big screen until director Sam Raimi helped bring 2002’s Spider-Man to life. Since then, Spider-Man has also been one of the most profitable superheroes and his films have taken the box office by storm each time.
MOVIES
Collider

Marvel Producer Calls Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Contessa Valentina a "New Leader"

Fans were overjoyed when Julia Louis-Dreyfus debuted in the MCU as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series to recruit Wyatt Russel’s US Agent. She again made another cameo in the Black Widow movie setting up Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova’s path in the Disney+ Hawkeye series. Ever since fans had been assuming that Val is the next Nick Fury of the MCU. Marvel Studios’ executive producer Nate Moore has finally confirmed the fans’ suspicion.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Doctor Strange 2: Reason Behind John Krasinski's Surprise Cameo Finally Explained

One of the highlights of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the appearance of John Krasinski as Earth-838's Reed Richards, which fulfilled years of fan casting. While it remains to be seen whether the A Quiet Place star will also play the role in the official MCU timeline in Earth-636, there have been questions about what exactly led to Marvel's decision to cast Krasinski to play the role for a portion of the film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
ComicBook

Marvel Fan Art Transforms Cillian Murphy Into Fantastic Four Villain Doctor Doom

John Krasinski made waves as The Marvel Cinematic Universe's version of Mr. Fantastic during his epic cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Krasinski might be a one-and-done, but it seems likely that we could see him as the character again in the solo Fantastic Four movie. Ever since his appearance fans have been pretty hyped up about other characters from the Fantastic Four mythos appearing in the MCU. So much so that one digital artist has transformed Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy into Doctor Doom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Val Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus Says Her Hero/Villain Is "3 Steps Ahead of Everyone"

Good, bad, or somewhere in the middle, Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is three steps ahead of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Introduced with a blank business card in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the mysterious Val recruits John Walker (Wyatt Russell), the soldier she revamps as the black-clad U.S. Agent. Val returns in Black Widow at the grave of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), contracting Natasha's assassin sister Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to take a shot at Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Hawkeye. And like her business card, Val's future is a blank slate.
TV & VIDEOS
hotnewhiphop.com

"Minions: The Rise of Gru" Sets Box Office Record With $127.9 Million Opening

Minions: The Rise of Gru is expected to set a new record at the box office for being the highest-selling film for any Independence Day weekend opening in history. After being released to theaters on Friday, the film is projected to bring in $127.9 million, beating out the previous record-holder, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, which earned $115.9 million in 2011.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Trailer Released

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released a trailer for Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons, an animated feature film due out later this year. The film, which has no release date yet, features Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, teamed together against an invasion by Starro, in which the Justice League (including the pair's fathers) is under the alien's control. The movie also features appearances by The Flash, Martian Manhunter, and members of the Teen Titans, some of whom have not yet been seen since DC's animated movie universe reset its continuity following the events of Justice League Dark: Apokolips War in 2020.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy