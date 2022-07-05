ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, WI

UPDATE: Hudson boy killed by collapsed ceiling in Nebraska

Hudson Star-Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 10-year-old boy, Ben Prince, the son of a Hudson pastor, was killed when the roof at a hotel pool collapsed in York, Nebraska, on Sunday, July 3. According to KSTP Channel 5 News, the Princes were on a family vacation. At approximately 9:05 p.m. on July 3, the...

www.hudsonstarobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hudson Star-Observer

Boat launch construction back in action after 2-week high water delay

The Lakefront boat launch project is underway, but due to unforeseen circumstances, its progression was stalled. The expansion and reconstruction of the boat launch, which began April 18, was delayed two weeks due to high water, according to Director of Public Works and Park Mike Mroz. The work, however, is...
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Benjamin Prince

Benjamin Roger Prince, age 10 of Hudson, WI, died suddenly and tragically while on vacation with his family on July 3rd, 2022. Benjamin was born on January 13, 2012 in Hudson. He was the son of Timothy and Darcy (Vandermyde) Prince, and leaves behind two brothers, Caleb (13) and Jordan (9). He was a student at Willow River Elementary School and worshipped at Faith Community Church with his family.
HUDSON, WI
Hudson Star-Observer

Marcia Williams

Marcia Lou Williams, age 81 of River Falls passed away peacefully on June 22, 2022 surrounded by family at her residence. Marcia was born to Laurence and Joyce (Bauman) Hilleren on June 3, 1941 in Benson, Minnesota. She attended Benson High School and graduated with the class on 1956. She would later marry Dale Williams on June 6, 1959 in Benson. This union blessed them with two sons, LaVern and Raymond. (Marcia was fond of gardening, sewing, baking, canning and watching the birds outside her home. Her family was very important to her.) Marcia is survived by her children: Dale is survived by his beloved wife Marcia of 62 years; sons, LaVern Williams and Raymond (Mary Beth) Williams; grandchildren, Garrett (Emily) Williams and Melanie Williams; great-grandson Andrew Williams; Brother: Dell (Sue) Hilleren, and sister, Leann (Carl Jr.) Ahrndt. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Williams, and parents, Laurence and Joyce Hilleren.
RIVER FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy