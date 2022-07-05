Harford man accused of stabbing teen inside Abingdon Walmart

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while using her walker to cross a road in East Baltimore, according to authorities. Officers learned that there was an injured person in the 2000 block of North Broadway around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said. They found a woman with life-threatening injuries at the crash site. The vehicle that struck the woman fled the area, going southbound on North Broadway, police said. An ambulance took the woman to Johns Hopkins Hospital where medical personnel declared the woman dead, according to authorities. The Baltimore Police Department’s CRASH team is investigating the hit-and-run incident. Anyone with information about the fatal collision should contact investigators at 410-396-2606. Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO