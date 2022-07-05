Harford man accused of stabbing teen inside Abingdon Walmart

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A suicidal man who was fatally shot by Harford County sheriff's deputies in April was holding a cane when he died, body camera videos released Thursday show. John Raymond Fauver had been inside a truck just before the shooting, but he got out of the truck...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have arrested an 18-year-old and charged him with 1st degree attempted murder in connection with a shooting in southwest Baltimore earlier this year. Police say they arrested Michael Simms on July 5, 2022, in the 800 block of Glade Court. On...
Annapolis police say that a woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed recently in the 100 block of Obery Court. Officers said they arrested a suspect, identified as 33-year-old Courtney Denise Simms. The victim told police that she got into a physical fight with Simms last Friday around 12:55 a.m. Authorities accused Simms of stabbing the victim in the abdomen during the scuffle in the 100 block of Obery Court. Police say Simms faces several counts of assault and other related offenses.
The investigative report concerning a police-involved fatal shooting last October in Baltimore County has been released, authorities say. Charges will not be pressed against involved Baltimore County Police Officer, Lieutenant Gregory Mead in regards to the Oct. 11, 2021 shooting that killed Jovan Lewis Singleton, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Police say they have arrested a corrections officer after their investigation found that he has sexual contact with an inmate on multiple occasions, according to police. 55-year-old Tajudeen Olarotimi Durodoye from Glen Burnie was arrested today. Online court records show...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for your help finding the people involved in a deadly shooting in northeast Baltimore. The shooting happened on June 26th in the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue. Video released by police of the shooting shows a car pulling into what appears to be a parking lot. Four people got out of the vehicle and began shooting.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they found a man who had been shot in the arm while investigating reports of gunfire in northeast Baltimore last night. Police were sent to the 4000 block of Raymonn Avenue a little before 10:15 a.m. on July 6. After they arrived, the found a 29-year-old man person who had been shot in the arm. The person was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
CATONSVILLE, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are asking for your help finding three people that they say tried to rob someone in Catonsville. Police say that, on May 6, officers were called to the 6200 block of Baltimore National Pike. According to police, the victim told officers that they were approached by multiple people trying to steal their personal items.
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. (WBFF) — A man committed a carjacking early Wednesday outside a Brooklyn Park 7-Eleven store and briefly struggled with a woman who was sitting in the passenger seat, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said a man and woman drove to the 7-Eleven in the 5600...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore police arrested a man Friday who they say shot someone in East Baltimore in March. Dionte Johnson, 25, of Baltimore faces charges of attempted murder, assault and weapons violations. Police said Johnson got into an argument with a 40-year-old man around 4:30 p.m. on March...
An alleged road rage incident in Jessup sent a man in the hospital with gunshot wounds, authorities say. The victim reported that he was shot by a suspect in another vehicle, who then fled the scene at the area of Washington Boulevard and Cedar Avenue around 2:16 a.m., Sunday, July 3, Howard County police say.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 65-year-old woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle while using her walker to cross a road in East Baltimore, according to authorities.
Officers learned that there was an injured person in the 2000 block of North Broadway around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.
They found a woman with life-threatening injuries at the crash site.
The vehicle that struck the woman fled the area, going southbound on North Broadway, police said.
An ambulance took the woman to Johns Hopkins Hospital where medical personnel declared the woman dead, according to authorities.
The Baltimore Police Department’s CRASH team is investigating the hit-and-run incident.
Anyone with information about the fatal collision should contact investigators at 410-396-2606.
Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police arrived at a Glen Burnie home on the Fourth of July on a domestic disturbance call to find multiple knives lodged in a wall. Those knives, police said were thrown by Christopher M. Rodgers, 31 while he was arguing with a female victim. “At...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
GLEN BURNIE, MD – A woman has been charged after striking a man with a baseball bat on Saturday. Police said at approximately 11:25 a.m. an officer responded for a report of an assault at a residence in the 300 block of Gatewater Court in Glen Burnie. A male and female were arguing when the female retrieved a baseball bat and struck the male, causing a non-life-threatening injury to an extremity. The female was arrested and charged accordingly.
BROOKLYN PARK, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating a carjacking in Brooklyn Park. County police said officers were called around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday to the 7-Eleven on Ritchie Highway for a report of a carjacking. Police said a passenger in the car, a black 2008 BMW, struggled...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 11, 2022 at approximately 2:30am, officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported walk-in gunshot victim. A second victim was later located by Detectives. Officers learned both victims were walking in the Melrob Court area when they were approached by a male suspect.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police say they have identified two homicide victims - one from June and one from the 4th of July. 25-year-old Sai Nakka was killed on June 19, 2022, in the 2100 block of Washington Blvd. 42-year-old Leroy Jeter III was killed on July 4,...
