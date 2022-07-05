Woman in Southfield Purposely Hits Landscaper With Car, Pins Him Against House
By Tony LaBrie
1470 WFNT
2 days ago
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 50-year-old woman was charged Thursday with assault with intent to murder after witnesses say she drove into a landscaper working at a Southfield home, pinned him against a home and then got out of the vehicle to attack him. Tiffany Hart was arraigned in Southfield...
Zion Foster hasn’t been seen since January. Where is she? The answer is likely in a Macomb County landfill where the search effort is massive. WWJ’s Zach Clark examines what lengths police are willing to go to find Zion in a new Daily J podcast.
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A family in Warren has learned the hard way what happens when they never register their car with the Secretary of State. Despite being legally purchased, their ownership of the vehicle was never made official with the state - which became a problem when it was robbed from them earlier this year.
HAZEL PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - A homeowner with a hoarding problem passed away several days ago leaving behind an overwhelming--and smelly-- mess. "It was a bad situation we had to call the cops," said Chris Hamama. "I literally smelled death there were flies in and out that window not...
Police Chief James White called on the justice system, lawmakers, and the public to help end gun violence and bring justice for the death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who he said was ambushed by a "murderer." "It's getting old hearing what everyone is going to do," a frustrated...
Four men were arrested after allegedly assaulting a Dearborn Heights Police Officer on July 4. That officer is now home recovering from a head laceration and concussion received during the altercation. Officers were called to a hookah bar in the 23000 block of Ford Road at about 5:50 p.m. July...
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Video from a local store caught the moment a stolen vehicle collided with another car in Washtenaw County. When the crash happens, the SUV that had been fleeing police during a pursuit Tuesday burst into flames. The aftermath showed the SUV rolled over with...
FRASER, Mich. – Police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with a murder that happened early in the morning on the Fourth of July in Fraser. Officers were called around 3:15 a.m. Monday (July 4) to the area of Joy Court and Franklin Drive on reports of a shooting.
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people are in custody in connection with the murder of Terrill Smith in Ypsilanti Township last week. Smith, 46, was sitting outside a West Willow home on Facebook live June 28, when suddenly gunfire started. Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputies received calls about a man lying on the ground and shots fired.
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Two women and one man have been arrested in connection to the death of a Ypsilanti Township man who was shot and killed while live on Facebook last month.
According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at about 11 a.m. on June 28 in the 1000 block of Nash Avenue. Authorities say 46-year-old Terrill Smith was live-streaming when the shooting “was overheard/witnessed by many.”
Police found Smith lying on the ground with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and died from his injuries.
Terrill Smith (courtesy: Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office)
FLINT, MI – The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office made more than 40 arrests in its first four days dedicating five officers to patrolling parts of downtown Flint in a partnership between the department and Flint police called “Operation Arrowhead.”. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said during a...
BLOOMFIELD TWP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit man is hoping for a bit of help in finding the group of men who calmly and methodically entered his garage and stole 16 racing bikes from his home in Bloomfield Township. Video from inside the home shows the garage jam-packed...
(CBS DETROIT) – A woman has been arrested after she was found walking along I-75 in Troy with an empty 55-gallon drum over her head on Sunday, Michigan State Police announced.
On Sunday, July 3, a trooper was on northbound I-75 near Big Beaver Road when he saw a woman walking on the right shoulder, with the 55-gallon drum over her head.
Overnight: 07/03 at 6:30 PMLocation:N/B I-75 Fwy just north of Big Beaver, City of TroySynopsis:A Metro North trooper was on patrol on N/B I-75 when he spotted a female pedestrian walking on the right shoulder of the freeway with an...
