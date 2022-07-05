St. Cloud VA Earns Awards for Sustainable Health Care Practices

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz has announced that veterans who have served from 9-11 on can now apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service. The Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus program was included in the most recent legislative session as part of the first comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill in recent memory. The law consists of nearly 25-million dollars for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. Eligible veterans or currently serving military members must have served sometime between September 11th, 2001, and August 30, 2021. To apply, veterans or their beneficiaries should visit the website MinnesotaVeteran.org.

