Saint Cloud, MN

St. Cloud VA Earns Awards for Sustainable Health Care Practices

By Sarah Mueller
 3 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- A central Minnesota organization has earned top honors for sustainable health care practices. The St. Cloud VA was awarded the 2022 Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award from Practice Greenhealth. This is the sixth year the VA...

Beekeeper Convention in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD -- Both professional and hobby beekeepers gathered in St. Cloud this week. The Minnesota Honey Producers Association's annual convention wraps up Saturday at the Holiday Inn. Vice President of the MHPA Mark Sundberg says there's always lot of interest from both commercial and hobby beekeepers. I see there's...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud Veteran Gets New Roof As Part Of National Program

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud veteran has received a new roof for free thanks to a national program. Zachary Mangas is U.S. Army National Guard veteran and was selected by the non-profit organization Purple Heart Homes to have his roof replaced. The Roof Deployment Project is a effort to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Door Opened For Minnesota Veterans To Apply For Bonus Payment

(St. Paul, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz has announced that veterans who have served from 9-11 on can now apply for a bonus payment to recognize their service. The Post-9/11 Veteran Service Bonus program was included in the most recent legislative session as part of the first comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill in recent memory. The law consists of nearly 25-million dollars for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families. Eligible veterans or currently serving military members must have served sometime between September 11th, 2001, and August 30, 2021. To apply, veterans or their beneficiaries should visit the website MinnesotaVeteran.org.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Central Minnesota Builders Association Opens New Offices

ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Builders Association has a new headquarters in St. Cloud. The organization moved their offices from downtown to 2848 Second Street South, Suite 145, in the strip mall right behind Liberty Bank. CMBA Executive Director Wanda Schroeder says after 30-years in their previous location, they...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
St. Cloud’s Barbie House Goes Viral

(KNSI) – As Aqua once sang, “Feel the glamor in pink.”. The residence at 630 Riverside Drive Southeast in St. Cloud is up for sale. You might know it better as The Barbie House and there is plenty of pink. From the living room to the kitchen, it’s mixed in with retro 1940s charm.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Dry Conditions Expand to More of Minnesota

UNDATED -- The abnormally dry conditions have expanded slightly to include more of the state. The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday says 17 percent of the state is now listed as abnormally dry, up from 16 percent a week ago. The dry area stretches from southern Stearns county, down into the Twin Cities metro area, and further south into the southern part of the state.
COVID In Minnesota: MDH unveils new, weekly reporting methods

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday delivered its first new, weekly update on COVID-19 data since switching from a daily schedule.The department's update includes new reporting methods, including a 7-day moving average of cases and deaths.The death rate was most recently reported at 0.10 per day, while the case average was at 725.4. The data is current as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, and is calculated by adding the total deaths and new cases in a seven-day period and dividing each by seven.The health department said the 7-day moving averages provide "a more accurate representation ... by smoothing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Stearns Bank Announces New Way To Save

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns Financial Services has invested in a new way for workers to save. Stearns Bank, N.A., and Stearns Financial Services, Inc. have announced financial backing for SecureSave, a technology company developing employer-sponsored emergency savings accounts offered to help employees set aside money for emergencies. Stearns Bank President...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Take a Hike and Win Prizes in Minnesota

Explore Minnesota is offering prizes for those interested in hiking in the state. Amy Barrett from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON. Explore Minnesota's Hike MN Passports kicked off July 1 and goes through the end of November. Participants use a mobile passport to check in a one of the 60 featured locations each month for a chance to win prizes.
MINNESOTA STATE
Waiting on a Minnesota 'hero check?' It's getting smaller

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - More than 901,000 people have applied for frontline worker bonus pay in Minnesota, far more than state officials anticipated. That means the checks will be smaller than the $750 initially expected. Lawmakers capped the bonus pool at $500 million, and the final check size won't be known until the application window ends July 22. State officials and labor unions initially expected just 667,000 people would apply.
MINNESOTA STATE
Tax-Forfeited Auction Set For August

STEARNS COUNTY -- Four tax-forfeited properties will go up for auction next month. Stearns County will hold the tax-forfeited property auction August 2nd at the Stearns County Service Center in Waite Park (3301 County Road 138). The properties include:. A vacant lot at 436 22nd Ave N in St. Cloud.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Cheapest gas in Minnesota as fuel prices continue to fall: list

(FOX 9) - Gas prices in Minnesota are dropping, with some gas stations selling fuel for under $4 a gallon. This comes as the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel has fallen for the third straight week after hitting an all-time high of $5.016 on June 14, according to AAA.
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

