Someone Shared A Wholesome Keanu Reeves Moment They Witnessed At The Airport, And My Heart Seriously Can't Take Another One Of These

By Chelsea Stewart
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

In addition to being, like, one of the most famous men on the planet, Keanu Reeves is also one of the nicest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xGwM_0gVa2sBL00
Greg Doherty / Getty Images

That was proven yet again over the weekend when TV producer Andrew Kimmel shared an experience he witnessed that involved the actor and a young fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EiyxJ_0gVa2sBL00
Axelle / FilmMagic

"Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today," Andrew wrote in the post. "A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jjEfU_0gVa2sBL00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon

From the reason he was in London to what he had planned in New York, he made sure to answer literally every question the kid had.

Kid: Do you live in NY?KR: I live in LA.Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Kid: Why are you in NY?KR: Gonna see a broadway show!

@andrewkimmel 11:31 PM - 04 Jul 2022

Keanu even took a moment to ask him some questions, rattling things off like, "Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YryFl_0gVa2sBL00
James Devaney / GC Images

What a way to make a fan feel even more special!

"The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight," Andrew continued. "I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!"

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!

@andrewkimmel 11:49 PM - 04 Jul 2022

Indeed!

