Someone Shared A Wholesome Keanu Reeves Moment They Witnessed At The Airport, And My Heart Seriously Can't Take Another One Of These
In addition to being, like, one of the most famous men on the planet, Keanu Reeves is also one of the nicest.
That was proven yet again over the weekend when TV producer Andrew Kimmel shared an experience he witnessed that involved the actor and a young fan.
"Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today," Andrew wrote in the post. "A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one…"
From the reason he was in London to what he had planned in New York, he made sure to answer literally every question the kid had.
Keanu even took a moment to ask him some questions, rattling things off like, "Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite?"
What a way to make a fan feel even more special!
