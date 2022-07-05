ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Big Ten is Now the B16, and The Dubcast Discusses What This Means for Ohio State and the Future of College Sports

By Andy Vance
Eleven Warriors
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJim Delaney's Kevin Warren's kingdom now stretches from Coast to Coast, with what was once a Corn Belt Conference now credibly occupying five of the top 10 media markets in the country. If you had told me a week ago that USC and UCLA would join the Big Ten,...

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Decision date set for top running back in Pennsylvania, Penn State in the mix

Just days after losing out on a coveted running back target in the Class of 2023, Penn State has turned its heads to a running back recruiting target right within the state. London Montgomery, one of the top recruits from Pennsylvania in the Class of 2023, is set to announce his college decision on Monday and Penn State is in the final running. Montgomery, a three-star running back from Scranton Preparatory School, announced in a video on his Twitter account he will be making his college decision live on Monday, July 11 at 5 p.m. He also confirmed his final top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ESPN

Answering the latest college football realignment questions

The shock and awe portion of realignment appears to have hit a pause. We've transitioned from the searing range of emotions in the immediate aftermath of USC and UCLA hopscotching to the Big Ten to the cold calculations of the next steps that will shape the future of college sports.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Iowa's Barta doubts Big Ten expands further 'in near future'

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Big Ten has no additional expansion plans even though schools interested in becoming members have reached out to the conference in the week since the additions of Southern California and UCLA were announced, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said Friday. “I know the Big Ten has taken calls, and they inform us when they take calls just so we have a general idea,” Barta said at a news conference. “But if I were predicting, I’m not predicting that we would be adding any more in the near future. We’ll see.” The Big Ten voted to bring in USC and UCLA in 2024, making it a 16-team conference and the first to stretch coast-to-coast. The move has fueled speculation about more realignment. In question are the long-term viability of the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference, how the Big 12 will proceed and where Notre Dame could land.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Michigan football: 3 breakout stars for the Wolverines in 2022

Michigan football fans should look forward to breakout seasons coming from these players. After making the College Football Playoff for the first time in school history, the Michigan football program must continue to find ways to build off last year’s success. Even if Jim Harbaugh playing flirt with the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
City
Oregon, OH
State
North Carolina State
State
Oregon State
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football lands 2023 four-star OL Amir Herring over Missouri, Nebraska

Some late recruiting fireworks just went off for Michigan football. Amir Herring, a four-star offensive lineman from West Bloomfield in the class of 2023, committed to the Wolverines over Nebraska, Missouri and Boston College on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 290-pounder is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in Michigan and the No. 13 overall interior offensive lineman nationally in 247 Sports' composite rankings.
ANN ARBOR, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#The Dubcast Discusses#Spotify#Usc#Stanford#Notre Dame#Dubcast#Buckeyes
theScore

5 questions to be answered after USC, UCLA join the Big Ten

The Big Ten is officially heading west with the stunning announcement that USC and UCLA are joining the conference in 2024. The move comes just one year after Big 12 powerhouses Texas and Oklahoma announced they would leave the conference for the riches of the SEC in either 2023 or 2024.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Dante Moore commits to Oregon football: Top QB recruit reacts to USC, UCLA leaving for Big Ten

Oregon football received huge recruiting news Friday after elite 2023 quarterback Dante Moore committed to the Ducks over offers from Michigan, Texas A&M and others during a nationally-televised announcement. Moore touched on a variety of topics after his decision, including the recent bombshell Big Ten expansion move as the league acquired USC and UCLA from the Pac-12.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
On3.com

Elite LB Troy Bowles names final 3, sets commitment date

Four-star linebacker Troy Bowles of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit High has narrowed his list to three schools— Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-1, 205 pounder also tells On3 that he will announce his college decision on July 16th. Bowles said this about each school in a past interview. Georgia.
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Notre Dame Football: Should the Fighting Irish Join the Big Ten With USC and UCLA?

College football realignment and expansion is back in the news once again. And as expected with any major changes among conferences, Notre Dame is at the center of those conversations. With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten, the future of the Fighting Irish as a FBS Independent is a source of debate. The Big Ten is certainly more attractive as a coast-to-coast league to Notre Dame in terms of expansion, but is it enough to make a difference or change anything?
LOS ANGELES, CA
saturdaytradition.com

Cameron Lenhardt, 4-star DL out of IMG Academy, drops all-B1G top 3 list

Cameron Lenhardt is a strong Edge prospect for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list of potential destinations to 3 B1G programs. Lenhardt’s list was made up of Michigan State, Penn State and Nebraska. The 6-foot-3 and 240 lb. Edge prospect drew Power 5 interest from across the country before narrowing his list to these B1G schools.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy