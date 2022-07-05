The Big Ten is Now the B16, and The Dubcast Discusses What This Means for Ohio State and the Future of College Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Big Ten has no additional expansion plans even though schools interested in becoming members have reached out to the conference in the week since the additions of Southern California and UCLA were announced, Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said Friday. “I know the Big Ten has taken calls, and they inform us when they take calls just so we have a general idea,” Barta said at a news conference. “But if I were predicting, I’m not predicting that we would be adding any more in the near future. We’ll see.” The Big Ten voted to bring in USC and UCLA in 2024, making it a 16-team conference and the first to stretch coast-to-coast. The move has fueled speculation about more realignment. In question are the long-term viability of the Pac-12 and Atlantic Coast Conference, how the Big 12 will proceed and where Notre Dame could land.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO