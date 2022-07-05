ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things 4 just became the second Netflix show to hit 1 billion hours viewed

By David Pierce
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things 4, the most recent season of the hit show, just became the second Netflix show ever to surpass a billion hours viewed. Since the first installment of the season dropped on May 27th, viewers have spent a cumulative 1.15 billion hours watching the season’s nine episodes, including 301 million...

