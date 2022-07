FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Fire Department is reminding people to boat with caution after putting out a fire at Mary Alice Park. On the Fourth of July, firefighters were called to the Cumming park around 6 p.m. after a small sport boat caught fire, sending heavy clouds of smoke into the air. When crews arrived they found the vessel near a dock; firefighters said no one was on board.

