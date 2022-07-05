Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens, Treutlen by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Long STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, BULLOCH, EFFINGHAM, CHATHAM, LONG AND JASPER COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stillwell to near Meldrim to near Fort Stewart, and moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of these storms include Hinesville, Pooler, Richmond Hill, Springfield, Pembroke, Downtown Savannah, Savannah International Airport and Fort Stewart. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO