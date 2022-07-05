ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Laurens, Treutlen by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-05 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can...

alerts.weather.gov



weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Brantley, Clinch, Northern Ware by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 22:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-06 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall rainfall is occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways, and especially at night. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Brantley; Clinch; Northern Ware; Pierce; Wayne Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will impact portions of Pierce, southeastern Atkinson, northwestern Brantley, northwestern Ware, southeastern Bacon, southwestern Wayne, north central Clinch and southeastern Appling Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1054 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of thunderstorms with heavy rainfall along a line extending from near Screven to near Argyle. Movement was generally toward the east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Waycross, Jesup, Blackshear, Patterson, Surrency, Gardi, Screven, Odum, Offerman and Pebble Hill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
APPLING COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bulloch, Coastal Bryan, Coastal Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-07 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-07 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Very rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. You can also email your report to nws.charlestonsc@noaa.gov. Target Area: Bulloch; Coastal Bryan; Coastal Chatham; Effingham; Inland Bryan; Inland Chatham; Inland Liberty; Long STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF BRYAN, LIBERTY, BULLOCH, EFFINGHAM, CHATHAM, LONG AND JASPER COUNTIES At 513 PM EDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Stillwell to near Meldrim to near Fort Stewart, and moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...strong winds 45 to 55 mph and up to penny sized hail. SOURCE...Radar Indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to plants, trees and crops is possible. Damage to windshields is unlikely. Some locations in the path of these storms include Hinesville, Pooler, Richmond Hill, Springfield, Pembroke, Downtown Savannah, Savannah International Airport and Fort Stewart. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
BRYAN COUNTY, GA

