Offers, commitments and interest for UNC Basketball recruiting in 2024 class

As Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program prepare for the upcoming season in a few months, the Summer is spent with a focus on recruiting for future classes. AAU tournaments, visits, contact periods and more are live during the Summer and it’s a good chance for coaches to talk to prospects and build relationships.

With UNC having two five-star commits for the 2023 class in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the focus is slowly shifting to 2024.

The Tar Heels do not have a commitment in 2024 but do have offers out to five players and are showing interest in at least a few more. Things have been quiet on that front, which is normal, but with recruitments heating up things will be moving at a fast pace.

Here at Tar Heels Wire, we wanted to keep you updated on the latest with the program and 2024 recruits, showing offers, interest and eventually commits.

Let’s take a look at the recruiting board for UNC and which prospects they have on their radar.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

OFFERED: 5-star SG Ian Jackson (Bronx, NY)

247Sports ranking: No. 2 nationally//No. 1 SG

Offered: YES. (June 17, 2022)

Top Schools? N/A

OFFERED: 5-star SG Tre Johnson (Dallas, TX)

247Sports ranking: No. 3 nationally//No. 2 SG

Offered: YES. (June 21, 2022)

Top Schools? N/A

OFFERED: 5-star PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)

Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels basketball coach Roy Williams with high school player Jarin Stevenson in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports ranking: No. 16 nationally//No. 2 PF

Offered: YES. (Oct. 5, 2021)

Top Schools? N/A

OFFERED: 5-star SG Cam Scott (Lexington, South Carolina)

247Sports ranking: No. 26 nationally//No. 8 SG

Offered: YES. (Feb. 15, 2022)

Top Schools? N/A

OFFERED: 5-star C James Brown (Chicago, Ill.)

247Sports ranking: No. 27 nationally//No. 5 C

Offered: YES. (June 29, 2022)

Top Schools? N/A

INTEREST: 4-star SF Drake Powell (Pittsboro, NC)

247Sports ranking: No. 52 nationally//No. 15 SF

Offered: NO

Top Schools? N/A

INTEREST: 5-star SG Paul McNeil (Rockingham, NC)

247Sports ranking: No. 20 nationally//No. 7 SG

Offered: NO

Top Schools? N/A