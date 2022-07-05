ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Offers, commitments and interest for UNC Basketball recruiting in 2024 class

By Zack Pearson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLyXW_0gVa2JjG00

As Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program prepare for the upcoming season in a few months, the Summer is spent with a focus on recruiting for future classes. AAU tournaments, visits, contact periods and more are live during the Summer and it’s a good chance for coaches to talk to prospects and build relationships.

With UNC having two five-star commits for the 2023 class in G.G. Jackson and Simeon Wilcher, the focus is slowly shifting to 2024.

The Tar Heels do not have a commitment in 2024 but do have offers out to five players and are showing interest in at least a few more. Things have been quiet on that front, which is normal, but with recruitments heating up things will be moving at a fast pace.

Here at Tar Heels Wire, we wanted to keep you updated on the latest with the program and 2024 recruits, showing offers, interest and eventually commits.

Let’s take a look at the recruiting board for UNC and which prospects they have on their radar.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

OFFERED: 5-star SG Ian Jackson (Bronx, NY)

247Sports ranking: No. 2 nationally//No. 1 SG

Offered: YES. (June 17, 2022)

Top Schools? N/A

OFFERED: 5-star SG Tre Johnson (Dallas, TX)

247Sports ranking: No. 3 nationally//No. 2 SG

Offered: YES. (June 21, 2022)

Top Schools? N/A

OFFERED: 5-star PF Jarin Stevenson (Pittsboro, NC)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cDLHs_0gVa2JjG00
Oct 2, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels basketball coach Roy Williams with high school player Jarin Stevenson in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

247Sports ranking: No. 16 nationally//No. 2 PF

Offered: YES. (Oct. 5, 2021)

Top Schools? N/A

OFFERED: 5-star SG Cam Scott (Lexington, South Carolina)

247Sports ranking: No. 26 nationally//No. 8 SG

Offered: YES. (Feb. 15, 2022)

Top Schools? N/A

OFFERED: 5-star C James Brown (Chicago, Ill.)

247Sports ranking: No. 27 nationally//No. 5 C

Offered: YES. (June 29, 2022)

Top Schools? N/A

INTEREST: 4-star SF Drake Powell (Pittsboro, NC)

247Sports ranking: No. 52 nationally//No. 15 SF

Offered: NO

Top Schools? N/A

INTEREST: 5-star SG Paul McNeil (Rockingham, NC)

247Sports ranking: No. 20 nationally//No. 7 SG

Offered: NO

Top Schools? N/A

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Two teams battling for 5-star defensive lineman Peter Woods

A little more than 48 hours remain until one of the biggest prizes in the 2023 recruiting cycle comes off the board. On Friday evening, five-star Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive lineman Peter Woods will make his commitment announcement. His current list of top schools includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, and Jackson...
ALABASTER, AL
247Sports

Miami offers two sons of former NBA players

Miami extended its recruiting board for the 2023 class by adding a pair of sons of former NBA players in the past week. Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy four-star power Carey Booth, the son of Calvin Booth, and Houston (Texas) Strake Jesuit four-star shooting guard Jace Posey, the son of James Posey, have been offered by the Hurricanes.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
HBCU Gameday

Trey Fisher, son of Jimbo Fisher, transfers to HBCU

Trey Fisher, the son of Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, has found a new home at an HBCU. Fisher has landed in Tallahassee, Florida at HBCU Florida A&M University after transferring from the University of Tennessee-Martin. His name appears on FAMU’s roster as a quarterback. The younger Fisher...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hubert Davis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 teams SEC should look to add now that the dust has settled

USC and UCLA recently announced their departure from the Pac-12 and will switch to the Big Ten. It was the most recent in a series of shocking conference realignment moves. In the summer of 2021, Texas and Oklahoma announced they would join the SEC. This took the collegiate sports world by storm. Many expect seismic changes to come as a result of the two Southern California schools departing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major reason why UCLA leaving for Big Ten revealed

UCLA shocked the college football world by making future plans to join the Big Ten in 2024. The move was reportedly done for financial reasons, but with an interesting twist. On Tuesday, Ben Bolch of The Los Angeles Times reported that the university’s debt-burdened athletic department was on its way to having to cut multiple sports before moving to the Big Ten.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former UNC forward Kennedy Meeks signs new deal overseas

Former UNC basketball forward Kennedy Meeks is on the move this offseason and has signed a new deal overseas. Marineros de Puerto Plata, in the Dominican Republic, announced that it has signed Meeks to a deal. Marineros de Puerto Plata plays in the Liga Nacional de Balonesto which is the main division in the Dominican Republic professional basketball league. Meeks played last season in France averaging 7.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in 25 appearances. The former Tar Heel has played four years overseas after a one-year stint in the NBA G-League for the Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors affiliate. Le damos la bienvenida...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

Former Alabama Player Sold His National Championship Ring

The 2020 college football season saw the Alabama Crimson Tide win their third national title of the College Football Playoff era. But for one Alabama player, the championship ring was too valuable to keep for posterity. During the new season of Pawn Stars, an 2020 championship ring was sold to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc Basketball#Recruiting#Dallas#Aau#Recruitments#Sg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star RB Richard Young names top schools

Five-star running back recruit Richard Young has named his list of top schools.Young is the second-ranked running back recruit in the class of 2023. Young plays high school football for Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Florida. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound running back is the No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 and the No. 5 recruit in Florida. Young also runs track and has excellent speed for someone his size.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
247Sports

Switcheroo: Four-Star WR Christian Hamilton Reveals Clemson Shirt Before Committing to UNC

During his commitment announcement ceremony at Hickory Ridge High School, class of 2023 four-star wide receiver Christian Hamilton pulled off one of the more impressive commitment switcheroos in recent memory. With his parents beside him, and friends, family, fellow students, and fans watching, Hamilton revealed an orange "Clemson Tigers" shirt, before making the switch to a UNC shirt and announcing his commitment to North Carolina.
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drew Sanders is not “a typical transfer”

The Arkansas defense is expected to be an asset to a projected great season in 2022, led by the return of safety Jalen Catalon and linebacker Bumper Pool. Lost in the hype surrounding Catalon and Pool, is a key addition from the transfer portal that could easily turn into one of the best players in the Southeastern Conference. Drew Sanders transferred to Arkansas from Alabama in hopes to prove just how great of an athlete he is without being shadowed by fellow linebackers Dallas Turner and Will Anderson. He was severely limited at linebacker during his two seasons in Tuscaloosa, only recording...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy