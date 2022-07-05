ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Shooting Involving LAPD Reported in Wilmington; One Injured at Scene

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMjNz_0gVa2Amj00
Photo: Getty Images

WILMINGTON (CNS) - A shooting involving Los Angeles police in Wilmington Tuesday was under investigation.

Officers were sent to the 600 block of West Anaheim Street about 9:50 a.m. on a report of a shooting, and an officer-involved shooting occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. No officers were hurt.

Paramedics were sent to treat a person who had been wounded, but it was unclear if that person had been wounded before police arrived, according to the LAPD.

A patrol vehicle at the scene was involved in a crash, police said. The investigation was continuing.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves woman injured

LOS ANGELES – A woman is in the hospital Thursday after being shot in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department arrived at Slauson and Western avenues where they found a woman who had been shot as she walked along Slauson.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Wilmington, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Person dressed in women's clothing critically-wounded in possible hate crime

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a person wearing women's clothing in the parking lot of a convenience store. The attack happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday at around 1:20 a.m at a 7-Eleven on the corner of Polk Street and Foothill Boulevard. "That person sustained a very serious injury, said LAPD. According to police, the suspect approached the victim, who was talking with someone else before making "disparaging and offensive comments." The suspect then fired multiple times before running away.Paramedics took the critically-wounded victim to a hospital.The shooting was initially being investigated as a hate crime. "There was an argument nearby," officers said. "But we believe the victim struck was not the intended target of the shooting." Police said it is possible the shooting was a hate crime. The investigation is ongoing. No suspect description was provided.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
KFI AM 640

Felon Arrested, Illegal Guns Recovered in Palmdale Raid

PALMDALE (CNS) - A convicted felon is under arrest Thursday after Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies recovered more than 90 illegal "ghost guns" during a raid in Palmdale. The arrest and the seizure of the illegal weapons and ammunition was announced at approximately 8 p.m. Wednesday on the Los Angeles County Sheriffs' Department's Facebook page.
PALMDALE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman arrested after attacking street vendor

LOS ANGELES – A woman is behind bars Tuesday for an alleged attack on a taco stand worker in the Harvard Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. India Duerson, 30, was arrested at 4 p.m. Tuesday by Los Angeles Police Department officers on suspicion of robbery. The attack occurred...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

1 arrested, Pasadena Target evacuated as part of homicide investigation

One person was arrested after Pasadena police evacuated a Target store as part of a homicide investigation Wednesday afternoon. Around 2:15 p.m., officers from the Pasadena Police Department responded to a home near the intersection of Mentor Avenue and Bell Street for a report of an assault with a deadly weapon. Officers arrived on scene […]
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Attorney disputes LAPD chief's comments on death of officer

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — An attorney representing the family of a Los Angeles Police Department officer who died in what was deemed a training accident disputed Tuesday the police chief's account of the incident, claiming again the officer endured a severe beating. What You Need To Know. Attorney Bradley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy