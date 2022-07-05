ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Fentanyl Dealer’s 20-Year Conviction Upheld In Woman’s Overdose Death

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago

A federal appeals court Tuesday rejected arguments by a Florida man who was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he sold drugs to a woman who died of an overdose.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals turned down a series of arguments, including that prosecutors had not proven that Jonathan Bohn, Orlando, sold the drugs that led to the death of the woman, identified in the ruling only by the initials L.F.

A 2020 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida said the 45-year-old woman overdosed after ingesting drugs that contained cocaine laced with fentanyl and heroin in December 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYTNZ_0gVa286W00
Jonathan Bohn

A jury in December 2019 found Bohn guilty of distributing a controlled substance that resulted in death, the news release said. Tuesday’s appeals-court ruling said a medical examiner determined that the woman died as a result of fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

In the news: Parts Of Pasco County Still Under Quarantine From Giant African Land Snails

“Viewed in the light most favorable to the government, the evidence presented at trial was sufficient to permit a reasonable factfinder to conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that Bohn distributed knowingly the controlled substance that resulted in L.F.’s death,” said the 11-page opinion by appeals-court Judges Adalberto Jordan, Kevin Newsom and J.L. Edmondson.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 11

Clayton Bigsby Jr
2d ago

well when you knock on the devils door, one day he's gonna answer...the woman knew that it could happen but SHE decided to buy and consume it...stick to the pot kids

Reply(3)
8
Charles
2d ago

I think all dealers should get automatic life sentences!!! Then let's see how many want to be dealer!!!

Reply(3)
8
Related
AOL Corp

Batch of drugs laced with fentanyl linked to nine deaths in Florida over holiday weekend

Authorities in Florida suspect that at least nine overdose deaths over the holiday weekend can be traced back to a bad batch of drugs laced with fentanyl. The first victims, both women, were discovered dead on Friday in Gadsden County, located northwest of Tallahassee. In response, the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to the community, urging them to be on the lookout for the potentially contaminated drugs, and to come forward with any information they may have on the matter.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Complex

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Claim 9 Lives in Florida County Over July 4th Weekend

Over the Fourth of July weekend, a batch of fentanyl-laced drugs left nine people dead of apparent overdoses in Gadsden County, Florida, the Tallahassee Democrat, reports. Local officials put out an alert about the laced drugs on Friday, after two women were found dead of apparent overdoses. “Here in Gadsden, I have not heard of any opioid poisoning here in the county as it relates to fentanyl,” said Sheriff Morris A. Young. “But on Friday, it was very apparent that it was here in the county, and we had about 15 calls related to it.”
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Drugs#Heroin#Florida Fentanyl Dealer#National Headlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Click10.com

Police: Florida officer faces DUI charges after allegedly driving 4 times over legal limit

EUSTIS, Fla. – Officers in Central Florida arrested one of their own, after receiving calls about an erratic driver. Apopka Police officer Oscar Mayorga, 25, was in full uniform when Eustis Police officers pulled him over on Monday. Body camera footage shows the interaction Mayorga has with officers during questioning. Mayorga seems visibly disoriented and his speech is slurred as he is placed on a stretcher.
EUSTIS, FL
SCDNReports

UPDATE: Dead Man Dropped Off at Florida Hospital

Dead Man Dropped Off at Florida HospitalSCDN Graphics Department. On July 5, 2022, at 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to Orlando Health Dr. P. Phillips Hospital at 9400 Turkey Lake Road regarding a shooting victim. Deputies learned the deceased male victim, John-John Villafane (DOB: 9/29/68), had been the passenger in a blue sedan on I-4 Eastbound between Osceola Parkway and State Road 528, when the driver says someone in another vehicle shot at them following an altercation. The driver took the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy